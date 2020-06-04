Netbooks: The Form Factor Time Forgot

Long ago, before smartphones were ubiquitous and children in restaurants were quieted with awful games on iPads, there was a beautiful moment. A moment in which the end user could purchase, at a bargain price, an x86 computer in a compact, portable shell. In 2007, the netbook was born, and took the world by storm – only to suddenly vanish a few years later. What exactly was it that made netbooks so great, and where did they go?
A Beautiful Combination
The first machine to kick off the craze was the Asus EEE PC 701, inspired by the One Laptop Per Child project. Packing a 700Mhz Celeron processor, a small 7″ LCD screen, and a 4 GB SSD, it was available with Linux or Windows XP installed from the factory. With this model, Asus seemed to find a market that Toshiba never quite hit with their Libretto machines a decade earlier. The advent of the wireless network and an ever-more exciting Internet suddenly made a tiny, toteable laptop attractive, whereas previously it would have just been a painful machine to do work on. The name “netbook” was no accident, highlighting the popular use case — a lightweight, portable machine that’s perfect for web browsing and casual tasks.
But the netbook was more than the sum of its parts. Battery life was in excess of 3 hours, and the CPU was a full-fat x86 processor. This wasn’t a machine that required users to run special cut-down software or compromise on usage. Anything you could run on an average, low-spec PC, you could run on this, too. USB and VGA out were available, along with WiFi, so presentations were easy and getting files on and off was a cinch. It bears remembering, too, that back in the Windows XP days, it was easy to share files across a network without clicking through 7 different permissions tabs and typing in your password 19 times.
The netbook was the perfect machine for the moment. It took full advantage of modern hardware advances, and created a highly usable machine for the important job of surfing the web all day, chatting to your friends. Later models began to push the envelope, with screens pushing out to 9 and later 10 inches, packing more storage, and even featuring battery lives up to 6 hours. Back in 2008, these were crazy numbers, and having less than 20GB of storage wasn’t a liability like it is today. Finally, there was the price. Low-tier models could be had for under $300. The buying public loved it, and sales shot through the roof. In July 2008, netbooks made up just 1% of total laptop sales. By December, they had almost a fifth of the market.
However, netbooks quickly became a victim of their own success. Hardware manufacturers didn’t appreciate them cutting into sales of higher-end models which came with larger profit margins. Microsoft and Intel began to put pressure on manufacturers to limit specifications. Windows 7 licencing costs were jacked up for any machine with a screen size over 10.1 inches, killing off a series of larger netbooks that had edged towards 12″ screens. Microsoft also floated the idea of a cut-back Windows 7 Starter edition, limited to running just 3 programs at a time. At the same time, as manufacturers sought to compete on features, prices for higher-end models began to rise, outside of the original cheap-and-cheerful brief the netbook originally had.
In the end, the real death knell for the netbook came in the form of the iPad. For the vast majority of users, what they wanted was a simple, cheap internet machine to run Facebook and browse the web. As tablet sales grew, netbook sales fell off a cliff. Trapped between a new competitor and vendors keen to block them out of the market, the netbooks quickly disappeared. In their place, subnotebooks and ultrabooks stormed in – with much larger models at over three times the price point. By 2012, the netbook was effectively dead.
Irreplaceable For The Power User
While the average user found themselves better served by a basic tablet than a tiny laptop, it’s the power users that lost the most when the netbook was killed. There’s great charm and utility in a laptop that can be easily carried with one hand without risk of being dropped or tipping over. Despite the diminutive size, many netbooks packed competent keyboards; I was easily hitting 100 words per minute on an early EEE PC 901. Combined with multiple USB ports and a full Windows install, it made an excellent portable development machine.
A netbook could be carried around in the field, and interface with all manner of hardware. Being a full-fat x86 computer, it ran IDEs, programmed Arduinos, and connected to the Web, all in one neat package. Precisely none of these things can be achieved as easily with a tablet. There are plenty of Bluetooth keyboards and adapter dongles and special apps for working with hardware, but tablets simply can’t compete with a real computer for doing real work. For a hardware hacker on the go, it was a glorious tool. And, at such a low price, it was accessible to everyone — even a broke university student.
Thankfully, hope is on the horizon. The hardware market is a different place in 2020, and the netbook concept has once again shown viability to manufacturers. To qualify as a true netbook, a machine must hold true to the original values that made them great. Machines running a mobile OS, ARM processor (although that may change in the near future as OSes continue to ramp up support), or have other software limitations are not worthy to wear the name. Compact size and low price are also key attributes.
Models like the HP Stream and ASUS VivoBook pick up where netbooks left off. Packing just 4GB of RAM and low-end CPUs, they’re not powerful machines – but they’re not supposed to be. They’re a real computer for under $300 USD, shipping with Windows 10 S. This is an “app store” version of Windows, but can be upgraded to full WIndows 10 at no cost. With under 100GB of storage, you won’t want to load these down with all your photos, videos, and applications. But, with many of us leaving all that in the cloud anyway, it won’t hold you back.
The main competitor holding back the netbook from true glory is no longer the tablet, but the Chromebook. Running a special Linux-based OS crafted by Google, these machines are intended to be lightweight web browsers, and little more. Rather than running local apps, they’re designed to work almost solely in the cloud, with a browser-based app framework. The platform has become widely popular at the bottom end of the laptop market, crowding out the possibilities of a full netbook resurgence. They do, of course, have a hardcore Linux following that happily scrap ChromeOS for a Linux install or run them side-by-side with a healthy dose of workarounds to suit the hardware. This is where a lot of the netbook aficionados ended up when the netbook hardware standard became scarce.
An Eye To The Future
It’s unlikely that we’ll see netbooks return to the prominence they once held for those four amazing years at the turn of the last decade. The average user looking for a social media machine is best served by tablets or cut-down Chromebooks. This leaves powerusers as the primary market for the netbook, and many with larger pocketbooks will simply opt for a more powerful ultrabook instead. Pour one out for the college students, who will have to mortgage their beat-up Corolla, or else lug a bulky 15″ clunker over to their capstone project to figure out how they let the smoke out. For now, netbooks remain sleeping — may they one day rise again.
24 thoughts on “Netbooks: The Form Factor Time Forgot”
Aww man, just remembered I have two of these in the back of my closet.
There go my next few days of free time ;)
I loved my EEE Netbook back when I was a road warrior doing technical sales, and now as a technical writer love them even more. My original machine still works fine, and I bought another working used one a few years ago just in case. I’d love to see a new version, but I can’t imagine anyone bringing out a new machine with a 7″ display, and thus new units won’t have that great form factor.
I still use my eee 1005H from 2010!
Neve liked the idea of a computer that needs full time internet connection and hence I would never buy a chrimebook.
Recently I bought a lenovo 11.4″ netbook with a modest n4000 celeron, but it serves me well and become my new travel companion.
“chrimebook”
Love it!
I used a 1005H as my primary machine for 6 years. 3 power bricks, two batteries, and many, many miles. The death of XP wrote the epitaph on this, as I use software tied to Wintel. (autocad, solidworks, and several other packages) I never wanted with that machine. You couldn’t beat it. Fit in a small portfolio, with a Bamboo sketch tablet, and so on. Light, compact, functional, rugged.
The next edition was slow and flakey on win7. Unusable.
Then my eyes went. Now a large screen is needed.
I use my EEE every once in a while. The version of ubuntu I installed on it needs replaced because it has issues. But it’s handy to use for a serial terminal or to use the ethernet connection on it to setup or investigate a new device.
Any product that is good for the power user will inevitably be discontinued before it’s time. Business execs don’t want our money. It’s fortunate that inexpensive hobbyist oriented SBCs are becoming so cheap. I think the future for us looks a lot more like the Cyberdeck builds we have been seeing here lately than anything coming out of a factory.
I really liked my netbook for just having with me all handy and not having to carry a power brick. Main thing I didn’t like was the 1024×768 resolution.
I wish I had 1024×768. My EEEpc 701 has an 800×480 display. I still run Linux on it, mostly I run DOSbox on it for running old programs because it’s plenty powerful enough and old programs are happy with 480-line displays.
The GPD machines are really temptingly close. They’re focused on gaming, and some seem to have hinge cracking issues, but they’re overwhelming x86 based and linux friendly, and the MicroPC is a tantalizingly rare mix of full size ports + x86 + portable.
I’ve been debating pulling pulling the trigger on a MicroPC or a Pinebook pro as a tinkering computer for a while. Shoehorning an SDR dongle inside a pinebook would be great.
I’ve got a MicroPC. I don’t consider it a netbook because the keyboard, while functional and complete, is not suited for lots of typing. It’s best used as a thumb keyboard.
That being said I love mine. It literally fits in my jacket pocket so it’s perfect for those situations where you might need a PC for something (travel, going to a friend’s to work on a project, being on call at work). It’s also great when walking around a building debugging a network. The full size HDMI port lets me convert the thing to a desktop when I get home.
Only real complaint with mine is that they use single channel ram in that model. That severely cripples the GPU. Yes it’s not a gaming machine (unlike the gaming focused models GPD makes which use dual channel ram), but it would be nice to play some light games now and then. As it is it handles SNES/n64 emulation and older PC games fine. It will barely play HL2. The USB-c does not do video out which is an annoyance. Oh and for some unfathomable reason the display is wired for portrait mode. Windows somehow automatically corrects for this but if you don’t use their official Linux distro you’ll have to configure the display rotation.
These days my leisure travel tech kit is so darn small thanks to my gpd. A single small camera bag containing the MicroPC, a small game controller, charger, earbuds, USB power bank. The thing trickle charges even from 5v supplies, so this setup easily gets me full runtime on transatlantic flights.
Some years ago GPD revived the form factor by releasing the GPD Win and GPD Pocket netbooks. Both of them are already on version 2, and there’s a number of other manufacturers offering netbooks after the success of GPD on kickstarter. I have a Pocket, it’s quite useful.
I like the form factor but no one kept up with the times in terms of spec’s my most recent one is a HP from 2016 (maybe) and its got a dual core 1.6ghz atom, 2 whole gigs of ram and 32 gig of storage ..
my phone from a year or 2 before that had a quad core running at a ghz more 64 gigs of storage 4 gigs of ram and a 4x higher resolution screen, and it wasnt expected to run a full blown desktop OS
The main problem Netbooks had was the screen was just too short. I think Intel put a hard limit of around 600 pixels for the screen height (in order to avoid cannibalizing more lucrative laptops). By the time you added a tool bar, browser controls and a scrollbar, there was zero screen space left over for actual content. Common tools like Google Maps were useless on a netbook.
still using one today …
and also : these machines arrived first with GNU-Linux inside !!! it’s actually the bloat and cost of windows that killed it partly imho
it was “just working” without it even/specialy for non techies
The netbook form factor largely (un)fortunately got replaced by Chromebooks. Luckily a lot of them have Coreboot ports by Mr. Chromebox that allow them to run stock versions of Linux and Windows, at least in the case of ones with x86 processors.
I daily drive a Lenovo X131e Chromebook that’s running GalliumOS. I got it for $40 in excellent shape because the school district it came from never removed it from their MDM, making it useless for ChromeOS. That also meant flashing it with Coreboot with a CH431 and a chip clip (as developer mode was disabled by the device profile provided by the aforementioned MDM), but that was only an extra $15 in parts, and worth having in your device hacking toolbox.
Unfortunately you’re stuck with the garbage Chromebook keyboard. I think the X131 was sold as a non-Chromebook, so a keyboard swap is probably possible? I haven’t tried, and just messed with the key map to give me function keys.
Long ago I had one of the Dell 9″ netbooks, and promptly got rid of it. My fingers won’t fing on the cramped keyboard. However a Linux-ified 11″ Acer Chromebook has been an excellent personal laptop. Unfortunately there aren’t any similar options in that price range today with expandable storage and non-Atom CPUs.
“My fingers won’t fing ”
Good one!
I would point out that newer chromeboxes/chromebooks run many linux applications as well as a lot of the android apps too – and using “Brunch” you can load chromeos on a ton of older machines, Like my ~12 year old dell e5430 (14in, 3rd Gen i5/10GB/120GB).
I still use my 2007 vintage Acer Aspire AO521 netbook – it sits connected to the network port on my 3D printer and is used to transfer files to the printer and monitor print progress using its web server. It’s running Peppermint linux. IRIC, it came with 1GB of ram but I was able to bump it up to 2GB. I believe I replaced the spinning HDD with an SSD years ago.
For me, having a computer connected to the printer is a step backwards- prior to installing a Duet controller board in the printer I used to print exclusively from SD cards and still prefer that for the reliability of it. Some things benefit greatly from networking- 3D printing is not one of them. Now get off my lawn!
Pretty much everyone I knew had one of the eepc or later dell netbooks. Most of my tech friends shoehorned OS X onto them at some point.
I have a friend that still uses his aspire one for ham radio logging while in the car using a little mount connected to the DIN plate where his radio is.
I never had one myself though. I always wanted one, but when ever I used them they just didn’t seem to have enough RAM.
I still like the form factor. I picked up 2 dirt cheap used a few years back, almost twins an Aspire One and it’s Emachine sib. They both have keyboard damage which is irritating though (ripped off keys) but work perfectly otherwise. I got Windows10 running on both of them. It was fluidly usable until a year ago, too much update bloat for their max installed 2GB even readyboosting off a fast SD. Now they still work, but it’s more painful. I never found a good deal on replacement keyboards, sure google will find you a good price, but it’ll be on backorder or something. Anyway these were great knockaround machines, more so because they already had a few dings so I really really didn’t care about them.
Liking the form factor but searching for “better” I picked up a Compaq that had a decent keyboard, but gah, I lost 40 pixels of vertical, it’s only 560… whoops, there goes another hard earned $20 LOL … no that one has been pretty good too, flies along with Lubuntu 18 LTS on it. I’d recommend that specific version or latest Xubuntu, Lubuntu changed. You need 32 bit versions on these. There’s some Atoms that are theoretically x64 capable, but nothing I’ve tried is.
So while I liked this I was/am still hunting for better screen res, some Linux stuff like OpenOffice doesn’t even like it. I also want to try out the better of the 7″ versions. 10″ is just a smidgen too big for one or two things. However, I got weary of the hunt for better in the 10″ and grabbed an x131e which has a beautiful screen on it. It has been the general grunt work machine this last twelvemonth. Biggish though.. close to notebook when laptops were actually A4 notebook sized.
However, for general portable computing, one often runs into the “hunch and squint” problem, meaning you kinda wanna get your face closer to the screen and can’t see if from very far back. For an hour of use at your generic dining table, this isn’t too bad, but longer and you’ll find yourself trying to use it on stacks of books or something to get it up to eye level.
I might end up going for one of those UMPC deallies, unless I get the perfect 7″ which is closer to handheld capable.
Wish list
3 or more USB ports (many only have 2)
SATA 2.5 and M2 card bays (possible, nice to have fast and bulk, tho I guess a terabyte SSD for a hundred ain’t bad now.)
x64 dual core
900 pixels vertical, minimum (Okay out of best used ones I’ll go 768)
trackball, Compaq Aero style (Now I’m dreaming)
I used different linux distros on my Acer AO521 and found that some sometware just doesn’t work with the limited screen resolution- if the put “OK” or “install” button at the bottom of the window, sometimes it is off-screen with no way to get it on-screen. Doh!
The Atom processor is what killed net books for me. It just could not keep up compared to a Pentium M. I still use my EEE as my main Autocad rig. I have designed hundreds of room additions & decks over the last decade w/ only 1 gig of ram & 160 gb HD.