We are used to microwave receivers requiring complex chipsets and exacting PCB layouts, but as [CHZ-soft] has shown, it does not always have to be that way. With nothing more complex than a germanium point-contact diode and an oscilloscope, you can quickly, easily, and cheaply resolve microwave signals, as we are shown with a 2.4GHz wireless mouse.
Of course, there’s nothing new here, what we’re being shown is the very simplest incarnation of a crystal set. It’s a wideband device, with only the length of the wires providing any sort of resonance, but surprisingly with the addition of a very selective cavity resonator it can be turned into a useful receiver. Perhaps the most interesting take-away is that the germanium point-contact diode — once a ubiquitous component — has almost entirely disappeared. In most applications it has been supplanted by the Schottky diode, but even those usually don’t quite possess the speed in the point contact’s home ground of radio detection. This is a shame, because there are still some bench-level projects for which they are rather useful.
So if you have a point contact diode and AM radio doesn’t attract, give it a go as a microwave detector. And if the point contact diode has attracted your interest then you may want to read our piece on Rufus Turner, who brought us its archetype, the 1N34A.
Via Hacker News.
One thought on “The Simplest Microwave Receiver”
There’s a book, I think “The Invention that changed the World” about radar development during WWII, and the impact on electronics afterwards.
They needed to receive ever higher frequencies, but tubes weren’t up to the task. So they went back to cat’s whiskers, and the result was solid state diodes like the 1N21 that were great as mixers in UHF and higher receivers.
The 1N34 seems to extend from that, and of course did hit the hobby worled before transistors. It’s not clear if the transistor was based on those WWII radar diodes. The path doesn’t well mapped.