In the last few months, most of the world’s population has shied away from touching as many public things as possible. Unfortunately, anyone with low vision who relies on Braille signs, relief maps, and audio jacks doesn’t have this luxury — at least not yet.
A group of researchers at Bayreuth University in Germany are most of the way to solving this problem. They’re developing HaptiRead, a mid-air haptic feedback system that can be used as a touchless, refreshable display for Braille or 3D shapes. HaptiRead is based on a Stratos Explore development kit that has a field of 256 ultrasonic transducers. When a person approaches the display, a Leap motion sensor can detect their hand from up to 2.5 feet away and start providing information via sound waves. Each focus point is modulated with a different frequency to help differentiate between them.
HaptiRead can display information three ways: constant, which imitates static Braille displays, point by point, and row by row. The researchers claim up to 94% accuracy in trials, with the point by point method in the lead. The system is still a work in progress, as it can only do four cells’ worth of dot combination and needs to do six before it’s ready. Check out the brief explainer video after the break, or read the group’s paper [PDF download].
Want to play with refreshable Braille systems? This open-source display uses Flexinol wire to actuate the dots.
Thanks for the tip, [Qes]!
3 thoughts on “Hands-Free Haptic Braille Display Is Making Waves”
Looked into Braille displays once as a hobbyist project.
The problem is rendering speed. A person reading braille can slide their fingers over text about as fast as a sighted human can read individual letters. For a reasonable Braille display you need to present characters about that fast.
The existing systems I’m familiar with use small piezoelectric rods embedded in rubber, which vibrate individually and “feel” like a bump. A person can read a strip of these quite fast.
I’ve seen several attempts at making a Braille single-char display using, for example, servos to raise and lower the bumps. At about 1 char per second these are entirely useless.
You *might* get by with something like the head of a dot matrix printer – that seems like it would have the necessary speed.
So my question for this project is: how fast can their system render the chars? If it takes the person a moment to feel and interpret each char, then it won’t be very useful as a Braille display.
(Next time I see a dot-matrix printer being thrown out at the dump maybe I’ll snag it and see if the print head can be repurposed as a braille display.)
I wonder what the ratio of notices to people who would use the notices is. It seems difficult to scale this approach to many locations (smart sign but no tech requirement on the user to be able to access it). I’ve been thinking recently about a way to guide people onto a point (that could be a notice, a road crossing, bus stop, doorway). BLE could be an initial wider area advertising method with perhaps IR as a way to add orientation as I’d assume trilateration wouldn’t be an option in these cases. If you had some way of focusing the user’s equipment (haptic glove?) the BLE could also just transfer the data content too, so no need to exactly find where the ultrasonic array is and hover your hand at the correct standoff and position.
Or just use something like Google Glass to scan environment for static QR codes that hold information for visually impaired and blind, which is read to them via bone-conducting speaker hidden in the frame behind the ear. Add some IR LEDs that will transmit ID number on demand (it should be randomly generated each time it’s needed for the purpose) for cameras in the area to track position and send back instructions via BLE or WiFi. These can be in text format, as the TTS system would be part of the glasses. It could also contain some haptic feedback signals to indicate exactly where to stop or turn. And this system could be extended to include navigation, timetable information on bus stops, emergency signaling, navigating to particular entrances, information on stores and buildings one passes by, etc…