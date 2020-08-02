A DIY 6.5-Digit Multimeter Is A Lesson In Clever Circuitry

A multimeter is an easy prospect, right? Back in the day you could make one fairly easily with a decent panel meter and a set of precision resistors, and now a digital one can be had for throwaway prices from China.
But what if instead of a cheap-and-cheerful bench instrument your needs extend to a high-precision device, a really good multimeter? It’s a path [jaromir.sukuba] has trodden with his 6.5 digit multimeter project, and along the way he’s offered us a fascinating window into their design that should be of interest to any electronic engineer even if they never intend to build a multimeter.
The range selection network of switches and resistors, microcontroller, and seven-segment displays are universal to a multimeter design, meaning that there is nothing too special about them in a high-precision instrument except that here he’s using an FPGA for timing.
Where the meat lies in this project is in the ADC and its associated voltage reference, and for that he takes a surprising turn. Instead of taking an off-the-shelf ADC part from one of the usual manufacturers, he’s created his ADC from scratch using op-amps, and to understand why that is the case he takes us on a journey into the world of dual-slope integrating ADCs. These circuits are very well explained in a 1989 HP journal article (PDF, page 8), and are a clever design that measures the time taken to charge and discharge a capacitor from the voltage to be measured and compares it to the same time from the reference voltage.
The beauty of it comes out in the HP article, that the mathematics of the charge/discharge cycle cancel out any effects of the analogue component values, allowing the much higher precision of the reference and the clock timing to dictate that of the reading. We look forward to seeing more of this project.
It’s surprising how few home-made multimeters we have on these pages, perhaps because of those cheap ones. Of the few we’ve had, perhaps this state-based Nixie one is most unusual.
6 thoughts on “A DIY 6.5-Digit Multimeter Is A Lesson In Clever Circuitry”
Amazing!
I don’t understand why people do build logs on hackaday.io, they are practically unreadable the way that hackaday.io is set up. If you click through long enough you can eventually get to the build log, but it is in reverse order(?!) and completely isolated from the rest of the project. Even instructables with all of its misgivings was better…
Cool project though. Always fun to build things from junk laying around, it would be nice if you posted a followup to show how the performance is!
If you think it is bad for the readers, you haven’t have to deal with the bug ridden editor. Sometime you loses paragraph just because you want to delete a picture. Other times when things were working, someone decided to change it again so your way of getting around the issues no longer works.
Indeed. It’s about 30% less pleasant to use than hand coding html in Edlin.
A couple of times, I’ve done a minor thing, a projectette that I thought others might find useful and thought “Shall I write it up on .io ?” then ended up digging out an ingrown toenail with a pocketknife instead.
This is an impressive design. The use of metal package PNP germanium transistors is a fun touch.
As is usually the case, the issue of the H P journal is an education all by itself.
If I were to do something like this, I’d take a good look at sigma-delta ADCs, which might improve performance while making the multislope charge-discharge scheme unnecessary.
Very nice build! But, how does it perform? I couldn’t find any measurement