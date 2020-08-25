The classic serial null-modem cable was, among other things, used to connect two computers together for communications and file transfer. Largely eliminated in daily use by the advent of home networking, there are still fringe applications where such a thing can come in handy. [Nick Sayer] needed just such a tool, but one that would work in a modern USB environment. Enter the isolated USB null-modem.
The device consists of two USB Communication Device Class, or CDC chips, creating a USB serial port for each attached computer. The TX and RX lines are cross-connected to allow communication between the two sides. Rather than directly connect the lines, however, they pass through an opto-isolator. This is important, as it allows two computers at different ground potentials to be safely connected to each other without damage.
[Nick] originally created the device to solve a specific problem at his day job, but community response was large enough that he was kind enough to share the project online. Expect to see devices available on Tindie in future for those that need a hookup. While it’s not something everyone will need, for those that do, it should come in handy. If you’re looking for other useful applications for USB-serial devices, there’s plenty – you can even try your hand at software-defined radio!
10 thoughts on “The USB Null Modem Cable Is Now A Thing”
Wasn’t this possible back with Win 95, with a “PC-link bridge” cable? They seem to still be available online.
Yes, but the important concept here is that it is opto [ ground loop ] isolated. I’ve lost a pair of computers because the ‘grounded’ outlets they were plugged into ended up with one non-grounded, so it sat at half line voltage [about 60VAC], and the other with a proper earth ground. There was an interesting spark when the grounds of the two computers connected via the shield conductor of the cable
You can buy USB optoisolators that are rated and tested and guaranteed, as you point out this is not a good place for homegrown experiments.
Seems like a handy thing to have in a toolbox, just in case. The nice thing about null modems was that it didn’t require a switch or ton of infrastructure. I was a little surprised that USB didn’t have this ability, natively.
Apple computers with Firewire had the ability to boot as an external drive and network over Firewire, both of which should definitely have been standard features in USB. Better yet, my iMac has the ability to act as an external display over displayport – which should be a feature in HDMI-connected AIOs and botebooks, imo.
You can make a fairly nice one of these from a couple of cheap serial adapters and jumper wires, you probably already have everything you need just lying around the junk pile. I use one for debugging serial protocols, it’s very nice to have both ends of the conversation happening on the same computer.
The magic search term is “laplink” though clones certainly exist.
https://web.laplink.com/cables/
I believe they route the data through the network stack vs this design being two serial ports. Both would have advantages in certain applications.
If you really want to transfer data this way you are much better served by two USB to Ethernet adapters and a cat5 cable, also solves the electrical isolation issues nicely.
I have encountered cheapo $3 USB Ethernet adapters that do not have any isolation inside. They bypassed the transformer and connect directly to the chips.
I wouldn’t recommend those even when they have transformer installed as the 0603 resistor pads violates isolation rules. You’ll need at least 1206 with ~2mm spacing between pads to get to 1000V.
Ahh, the joys of asynchronous serial communications. So many ways for it not to work. The mysteries of RTS/CTS Ring detect carrier detect, baud rate, software flow control or hardware flow control, how many bits, what kind of parity