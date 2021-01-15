By now, the wearing of a facemask to protect ourselves from pandemic infection is for many of us a daily fact of life. Perhaps that means a cheap disposable mask, but there’s no reason that has to be the case. It’s easy to make more durable masks that can be washed and re-used time and time again, and our Hackaday colleague [Kristina Panos] has shared her pattern and workflow to help you do it.
Her pattern isn’t a complex cut-out but a simple rectangle, and the trick of sewing them together and flipping them inside out makes for a very tidy result. With three pleats pressed in and the elastic sewn up the result is a mask that’s neat, attractive, effective, and cheap, which is a win in our book.
It’s worth repeating her important point that these are not for use in medical environments, instead they’re the standard street-wear aerosol catchers we’re all used to. This isn’t the first time we’ve looked at masks here at Hackaday, or indeed though [Kristana]’s are by far the tidier neither is it first time one of us has made a mask. We looked at them in depth last year in our surviving the pandemic as a hacker series.
4 thoughts on “A Surefire Way To Make Masks”
The problem is that you don’t know how effective it is.
No, we know it’s not that effective. Better than nothing at all? Sure. Actually effective? Not really.
Also, editors, please add a space between “to.This” as well.
This pattern is not single layer, though
Multiple layer isn’t that bad. Especially in source control.
N95 is better — but if our aim is to lower the numbers, cloth will help. Use two layers.
Straight from the horse’s mouth (CDC) [1]
[1] https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/10/20-0948_article
