Would You Like Fries With Your Insect Burger, Ma’am?

A trip to a supermarket is a rare luxury in a pandemic lockdown, but were I to cruise the aisles with my basket today I’d probably come away with a healthy pile of fruit and veg, a bit of meat and fish, and maybe some cheese. My shopping basket in 2031 though might have a few extras, and perhaps surprisingly some of them might be derived from insects. That’s a future made a little closer, by EU scientists declaring that farmed insect products are safe for humans and animals to eat.
We humans, like some of our fellow great ape cousins, are omnivores. We can eat anything, even if we might not always want to eat some things twice. As such, the diets of individual populations would in the past have varied hugely depending on the conditions that existed wherever they lived, giving us the ability to spread to almost anywhere on the planet — and we have.
Over the past few hundred years this need to subsist only on foods locally available has been marginalized by advances in agriculture. For those of us in developed countries, any foodstuff that takes our fancy can be ours for a trivial effort. This has meant an explosion of meat consumption as what was once a luxury food has become affordable to the masses, and in turn a corresponding agricultural expansion to meet demand that has placed intolerable stresses on ecosystems and is contributing significantly to global warming. It’s very clear that a mass conversion to veganism is unlikely to take place, so could farmed insects be the answer to our cravings for meat protein? It’s likely to be a tough sell to consumers, but it’s a subject that bears more examination.
Your Tasty, Nutritious, And Wriggy Friend!
Before any reader imagines chowing down on a creepy-crawly, it’s worth pointing out that the insects in question are likely not to be winged and legged adults staring back at would-be diners. Instead this is a story of an alternative protein source. These would almost certainly be larvae, the earlier stage in an insect lifecycle, dried and processed into other foodstuffs. So we may eventually eat a hamburger made from insect protein, for example.
The species most often named as a candidate is the mealworm, a beetle larva that is particularly easy to breed and which can be fed on readily available by-products of the cereal industry such as wheat bran. They are so straightforward to farm that it can be done at home, but even when scaled up to a commercial size facility they take up a fraction of the land and water resources required to farm the equivalent volume of livestock protein.
Don’t Get EU Scientists Started
The research paper from the EU scientists presents a detailed analysis of dried mealworm larvae, both whole and ground to a powder. For a non-food-scientist it’s an eye-opener how much detail they go into when doing this work, but as consumers it’s important for us to know that levels of bacteria, toxic heavy metals, or other poisonous compounds are kept in check. After a detailed examination of the farming procedure, they conclude that properly treated mealworm products fed on appropriate food that doesn’t contain any such nasties present no risks when eaten. Of the batches they tested, some had as high as 58.9% protein and 27.6% fat, with the majority of the rest being dietary fibre in the form of chitin. Anecdotal evidence from the online research for this piece suggests they have a pleasant flavour, described by some as slightly nutty.
I grew up surrounded by farmland on a heavy clay soil that had traditionally been dairy land but which transitioned over the 1970s and 1980s to arable with the introduction of more efficient soil management tillage techniques. Today it grows acres and acres of cereal crops, but they are by and large not destined for your plate. Instead huge swathes of countryside provide the feed for indoor livestock rearing operations, a vast quantity of land produces a surprisingly small quantity of foodstuff. Growing up in a British farming community as I did I enjoy eating good-quality meat, but it’s a view I’ve progressively arrived at over the years that farming it in this way is by no means the most efficient way to make food from land, nor is it the most environmentally friendly. I’d prefer to eat smaller quantities of higher-standard beef than expect daily to eat beef that has been intensively farmed in this manner. The prospect of farmed insect protein fed on the by-products from food crops grown on that land is thus one that can only be a positive step, and I welcome the EU move as an early step in our making that change. The question is, who will be first to pop a bug-burger in their shopping basket?
44 thoughts on “Would You Like Fries With Your Insect Burger, Ma’am?”
nope
Most people don’t like to think about the 1lbs to 2lbs in insect parts they already unknowingly eat every year.
It is also best not to google Cochineal Scale dye if you like red sweets…
I would never ask a deli butcher for frozen meat stories… ;-)
We have Cochineal here on the cacti in my yard at 2000m in NM. They are pretty tough considering how far south into Mexico they also live. The history of it is a great read.
… and that’s just from the permissible amount of cockroaches in chocolate :-D
Vegans: We made meat from plants! You can’t tell the difference from cow-meat and it solves the climate & ethical issues with meat consumption! It’ll be cheaper too once we stop subsidizing animal products with our tax dollars.
Meat-Eaters: What if we ate bugs?
Snowpiercer (2013)
I wouldn’t mind eating insect protein if the price is right… i can’t really afford a proper piece of meat anyway.
But surely the headline should be “Do you want FLIES with your insect burger”
Nice pun :-D
I don’t consider a burger a proper piece of meat anyway. Depending on where you get it, I’m dubious of the quality of the meat it contains anyway (isn’t that the original point of ground meet?). I’ve been impressed by the non-meat alternatives like the impossible burger, beyond meat burger, and a few lesser-known brands that I’ve tried. I’d be open to trying burgers that incorporate insect protein powder.
Regarding cost, intuitively I would thing meal worm protein would be less costly to produce for a multitude of reasons: faster growth cycles, less transportation and processing costs, etc.
It’s not easy to find these non-meat alternatives here in Europe unfortunately, though my local supermarket has recently started offering a few products from Beyond Meat (mainly the burger). I wouldn’t mistake them for real meat, but I like the taste nonetheless and I could definitely see myself replacing most, if not all, of the meat I consume (which is not a lot in the first place) with these products. The only issues are diversity, price, and availability : only 1 brand and 2 products, only in this supermarket, and almost as expensive as high-quality meat. Hopefully this will progressively become cheaper and more widespread. In any case, I think I prefer eating these kind of plant-based alternatives than insect-based ones, but time will tell.
There is also the idea of lab-grown meat that was so hyped about a few years back, promising “real” meat for a fraction of the ecological cost and without killing actual animals. I wonder if it will end up being a thing.
Over here in Sweden, our domestic burger chain, Max Burgers AB, have done a pretty good job in terms of adopting plant-based patties. While the price is nothing to sniff at – it’s about the cost of a small side of fries to have a meat-free patty – I have to admit that the result is pretty compelling.
Texture-wise it’s pretty close – something more akin to a patty made from ground chicken than ground beef – but as far as the flavor goes it’s pretty well on the mark. It makes sense in that regard, since most of the flavor that goes into a beef patty is a result of the seasonings, the filler materials, and the cooking method. Everyone’s friend, the Maillard Reaction, is critical for a good steak or other cut of meat, but at the end of the day the majority of a burger’s flavor comes from the condiments, the toppings, the seasonings, the cooking method, and only distantly the reaction of heat against meat protein.
That is, to be honest, why I think efforts like this are completely misguided.
I enjoy a good cut of proper meat as much as the next omnivore, but even aside from the stated taste characteristics of these ground-mealworm patties, it seems a bit nutty. If it’s protein content that people are after, then there’s no end of plant protein that can be processed directly into plant-based burger patties. If it’s flavor that people are after, then as I said, Max Burgers practically have it nailed already.
Focusing on processing insect larvae into meat-adjunct products is, as I see it, simply inserting a middle-man (middle-bug?) into the process that nobody wants and nobody needs. It exponentially increases the “ick” factor from the consumer standpoint, while giving no practical dietary benefits over something made almost purely from a clever blend of actual plant products.
Based on the flavor profiles reported in the article, it’s clear that nobody’s going to be fooled when eating a mealworm burger versus a real burger, so if that’s the case, why even bother? If a person already knows that they’re not eating capital-M *Meat*, then why the gyrations to try to pivot into insects? Are these EU scientists really that hard up for funding, or having their names on a published white paper? The whole thing seems a bit pointless when plant-based patties have increased in quality by leaps and bounds over the past 15-20 years.
Back in the dark ages, when I was a student, there were dried textured soy protein meal mixes that were a) very cheap, about a third the price of doing it with ground beef. b) actual mouth feel and taste was not that different to ground beef c) fairly convenient, it was like the meat and sauce part of chili, bolognese or curry, had to add some bits and pieces, simmer for ~20 mins, cook the side… Anyway, never have I found any soy protein as good again. I don’t know if maybe they were using yeast extract flavorings, or fermented soy and the ultravegans crapped on the brand or what. So it’s frustrating, knowing that textured veggie proteins can be the equal of meat, and can be significantly cheaper than meat, but in recent times just finding a useable approximation of ground beef is damn hard at any price.
I would probably try burger-ised, bologne-fied, or hotdog-ificated insect protein, but too much squick factor for just pan fried worms or something.
My main complaint against meat substitutes like soy protein is that you can’t really cook with them. It’s already half-cooked in a sense. Real ground beef can be mixed with spices into a dough and turned into meatballs, or kebab, or hamburger patties, etc. as well as making chili or pasta bolognese and those types of food. You can make a meat loaf, or squeeze it into sausages… whereas the soy crumbs will only ever be soy crumbs.
You should check out Beyond Burger, it’s the exact opposite of what you say.
I hear that. I recently noticed I’d become almost vegan just because it was cheaper. Tofu and almond milk are cheaper than beef or pork and cow milk, and take a lot longer to spoil.
I get chicken now and then, and ground beef when it’s on clearance, but steak is a thing of the past. Who wants to spend $20+ on a single cut of meat?
I forgot to add something I always try to share with people: Combining meat and tofu is a great way to stretch it.
I like to grill tofu alongside hamburgers and put cooked patties on top of the tofu slices while I do the next batch, which infuses the tofu with a nice beefy-fatty flavor. I’ve oven roasted chicken thighs on top of sliced tofu with a bit of broth in the bottom of the pan. The resulting tofu tastes just like chicken, despite the more consistent texture. A bit like processed chicken patties, but better.
One of my local fast food chains have a plant based “meat” product that one can optionally request for in any of their meals without extra cost. It is not really the exact same taste as meat. The texture is a bit different as well, though one that I personally like more…
Though, less meat heavy diets can be had in general to be fair.
Supplementing a meal with a good salad can improve the meal in general.
And a sallad obviously doesn’t have to be roughly chopped mixed vegetables. One can do far more than that with vegetables and bring for much better tastes than some people might at first expect.
Lots of people will be grossed out, but that’s just learned bias. I find it interesting the Instructable you link to, talks about feeding the mealworms to a breeding pair of Guinea Pigs and eating the offspring as meat. Another thing that would many people wouldn’t ever think of eating, but is very common in some places.
Personally, I’ll stick with being a vegan.
Whoa, I didn’t read that far into the instructable.
I think you’re right about the learned bias. I’m happy to see a scholarly study that looks at the whole process and concludes they are safe. It’s an eww factor that I think gives people pause. Sure, our art of this one isn’t helping that (amazing work form Joe Kim though!) but I think the vast majority of people would opt for powdered and not whole.
A lot of people tend to go “ew” as far as insects comes into play.
Even if one of the most common red food colorings is sourced from insects… (Typically just written as: E120)
Cochineal. Heh, and if you feel like being a jerk, tell your female friends what shellac is made of if they get their nails done with it.
Regarding the art, “Everything’s better when it sits on a Ritz”?
>Lots of people will be grossed out, but that’s just learned bias.
I was going to mention this. Last year I was part of a science festival event which included a stand about insect protein, and they had some cookies made with cricket flour. It sounds unpleasant, but when you actually tasted them there was definitely a nutty flavour to it, but it wasn’t off-putting, and a lot of people agreed that they were quite nice.
In contrast, I also know a lot of people who work on the biology of animal parasites, and have told me stories about going to the abbatoir to get samples. Apparently it varies by which farm brings in animals on a given day, but some of the batches of animals are just riddled with intestinal worms or liver flukes (this is considered a good day for the parasitology gang). This sort of thing hadn’t ever really occurred to me before, and I think the fact that we’re so divorced from animal agriculture means we’re totally ignorant of the less appealing parts of it.
Then again, I asked one of the parasitologists once if having to squeeze out animal intestines in search of parasites put them off meat, and oddly they said no, they always left the abbatoir with a craving for bacon. So obviously some people really aren’t put off by the dirty details.
I prefer to use a Chicken to farther process the insect protein to a more usable form. Sort of like how a pig turns an apple (essentially garbage) into Bacon. Ok, you have to be a Jim Gaffigan fan to get that last one.
That said, Lightlife & Hillary’s both make some acceptable “vegan” sausages & burgers. The sausages are petty good if sliced and fried in coconut oil, and then have some BBQ sauce added.
My wife also tried a candy bar made from cricket flour. That’s now off her bucket list.
You get more higher quality protein by feeding a ton of soybeans to chicken than eating the soy yourself.
That’s because with chicken meat you have about 60-70% protein, and the feed conversion ratio for chicken farming is around of 1.6:1, so for a ton of soy you get about 800 lbs of chicken meat protein, while the soy itself contains only around 400 lbs of protein.
Around here unless you house your chickens in a bank vault they will invariably be eaten by fisher cats. My friends have spent lots of money feeding the local predators.
This chart surprised me the other day and made me consider chicken as possibly more viable than nuts as a sustainable protein source. Ducks are supposedly more efficient than chickens on smallholdings, so I dunno if you’d get that below the pulses, of which soy and lentils are members.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Water#/media/File:Water_requirement_per_tonne_of_food_product,_OWID.svg
It has been mentioned by science that diabetes didn’t exist until agrarian societies did. Too much plant intake apparently. OTOH, there are societies that consider larvae a delicacy
“mentioned by science” eh? Quality reference there. Quality.
For one of my gen-ed classes in college, I had to do a project to creatively combine something ancient and modern in some way. I decided to take a food source that humans have been eating as long as humans have existed, which is insects, and combine it with modern dishes. I made mealworm + bean tacos, and I mixed ground crickets into banana nut muffins for some added protein. The mealworms came out a little chewy, probably because I did a poor job cooking them. The muffins would have been totally normal except that I didn’t grind the crickets entirely to powder, and a knowing taste tester found a leg. I think there’s a lot of potential in incorporating powdered insects into other dishes to increase protein but reduce the yuck-factor some might get from looking at whole cooked insects.
Other insect eating experience came in a wilderness survival course. Roasted grasshopper tastes like popcorn, and cooked fire ants are not great(though I hear other ants are).
FYI people allergic to shellfish, be warned! You’d be allergic to some insects too.
Yes, if allergic to shrimp, prawns, lobster etc, they’re basically overgrown aquatic woodlice (pill bugs)
Sure… but why? Insects are great and all but what about the plant-based replacements that have been in the works? If someone wants to incorporate insects into that, that’s fine but I see no reason to force a culture shift into eating unprocessed insect bodies.
The main issue with plant based protein is that a) plants have relatively little protein in them, b) it’s lower quality protein so you need more of it. Extracting and processing it into a meat substitute typically wastes most of the calories and requires a ton of water and energy. E.g. seitan is made by extracting wheat gluten, which is only 10% of the wheat flour.
The processing requirements make these substitutes no better than real meat in terms of land, water and energy use. If you don’t process, in other words if you just eat the plants as they are with all the carbs with the proteins, then you end up with an unbalanced diet deficient in proteins. Adults can survive on a diet like that, but children and pregnant women tend to become malnourished.
If you’re not a complete idiot, your mind goes to the potential combined cycle efficiencies, ethanol needs mostly the starches and sugars from wheat, not the gluten.
True, although you have to convert the starches into sugars first because the yeast won’t eat it.
Wheat doesn’t contain the enzymes required for the conversion. This is why when you make wheat beer, you always need a portion of barley in your malts.
And the same applies to livestock raising. Cows don’t make just beef – they also make milk and leather, and their dung makes methane for fuel…
>It’s likely to be a tough sell to consumers
Not really. Couple years back there was a huge fad for crickets and mealworms, and the producers couldn’t make enough.The insect farmer built new facilities and invested heavily only to find the fad had died and the sales disappeared.
The consumers had nothing against eating the insects. It’s just that like every other fad food, it was expensive and otherwise nothing special. I’m not amazed that it’s not meat at $9.90 a burger either, because I can’t afford to pay ten times the price for protein.
Soylent Gross!
Two words: fish farming.
Easy to do, doesn’t heat up the atmosphere on grower’s expense (cold-blooded animals), and small fish can be eaten whole.
Seems everyone wants to breed tilapia though which seem to have the worst protein to weight ratio of any fish, like you need to eat a triple portion to get 20 grams in a meal.
ALmost anything is edible, deep fried. :)
Some things though, you need to deep fry, coat in chocolate then batter and deep fry again.
I’d rather go vegan than eat bugs.
While there are cultures in which the consumption of certain types of insects is a “culinary thing,” (which I respect) and while even now there are certain bug-derived substances in processed food (like coloring, for example) it is my observation that in the West, proponents of large-scale bug-eating seem to come from one of several categories:
(a) The insanely rich (whose Utopian vision of the future always seem to involve everyone ELSE living in pods, eating bugs and drinking soy)
(b) Researchers who earn their living from the grants of rich people
(c) Virtue signalers who want you to know they “care” about the earth.
Truth be told, there is no limit to what humans will eat if their situation is dire enough and if the alternative is death. This has included shoe leather (Captain Franklin’s Arctic expedition in the early 1800’s), undigested corn kernels strained out of outhouse sewage (German POWs after Stalingrad) and in rare instances, other humans (Donner Party, and the “Andes Flight Disaster”).
All that said, even in the event of a complete collapse of the American society, the dissolution of the dollar, cities razed and infrastructure destroyed–I’m talking Road-Warrior-like dystopia–I cannot picture myself preferentially eating bugs when there are rabbits and quail around. In fact, I’d likely capture a number of those animals alive, first, and then create a sustainable colony in pens or cages in my backyard. THEY can eat the bugs.
