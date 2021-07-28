It Takes A Lot To Build A Hacker’s Laptop

An essential tool that nearly all of us will have is our laptop. For hardware and software people alike it’s our workplace, entertainment device, window on the world, and so much more. The relationship between hacker and laptop is one that lasts through thick and thin, so choosing a new one is an important task. Will it be a dependable second-hand ThinkPad, the latest object of desire from Apple, or whatever cast-off could be scrounged and given a GNU/Linux distro? On paper all laptops deliver substantially the same mix of performance and portability, but in reality there are so many variables that separate a star from a complete dog. Into this mix comes a newcomer that we’ve had an eye on for a while, the Framework. It’s a laptop that looks just like so many others on the market and comes with all the specs at a price you’d expect from any decent laptop, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve that make it worth a glance.
Probably the most obvious among them is that as well as the off-the-shelf models, it can be bought as a customised kit for self-assembly. Bring your own networking, memory, or storage, and configure your new laptop in a much more personal way than the norm from the big manufacturers. We like that all the parts are QR coded with a URL that delivers full information on them, but we’re surprised that for a laptop with this as its USP there’s no preinstalled open source OS as an option. Few readers will find installing a GNU/Linux distro a problem, but it’s an obvious hole in the line-up.
On the rear is the laptop’s other party trick, a system of expansion cards that are dockable modules with a USB-C interface. So far they provide USB, display, and storage interfaces with more to come including an Arduino module, and we like this idea a lot.
It’s all very well to exclaim at a few features and party tricks, but the qualities that define a hacker’s laptop are only earned through use. Does it have a keyboard that will last forever, can it survive being dropped, and will its electronics prove to be fragile, are all questions that can be answered only by word-of-mouth from users. It’s easy for a manufacturer to get those wrong — the temperamental and fragile Dell this is being typed on is a case in point — but if they survive the trials presented by their early adopters and match up to the competition they could be on to a winner.
7 thoughts on “It Takes A Lot To Build A Hacker’s Laptop”
Mmmm… it sounds like a very good idea: to define a module specification for laptops based on USB-C.
I don’t trust USB, it’s UNRELIABLE. Gimme PCIe everywhere!
While on the whole I think you are correct as PCIe is simpler and still more than fast and effective enough, that ship has sailed. These ‘USB’ based modules are a good choice for now – as the current USB that does everything spec has been taken up so enthusiastically that most anything will be available or at least easy to make available for the connector (as it really does try to do everything)..
I hope they design a clip in that just carries a cable – so when you are using the laptop as a more permanent installation you can have the dongle full of connections you need plugged into that internal space rather than sticking out of the machine as much.
£100 says there is no mobo replacement for the next CPU gen let alone the one after that.
As in you think the company is going to go bust or that they’ll introduce an incompatible second generation?
The easiest way to tell this isn’t going to work is to compare your current to last laptop. Is it roughly the same physical size? For most people the answer is no. Did you upgrade your screen to a higher res? Often yes.
The only minor niggles I have against this specific laptop is that it only has modules for all its IO… (Except the headphone jack on the right side.)
It would have been nice to see a USB-C port on either side of the laptop and preferably one on the backside too. Since then we do not need to waste the modules on something we will need regardless, and can instead spend the modules on more useful ports.
I would also not mind seeing a module on the backside of the device, since cables going out the back makes a ton of sense in some areas. And for those who don’t fancy ports on the back, they can use it for a storage device instead.
