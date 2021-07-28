The IBM PC spawned the basic architecture that grew into the dominant Wintel platform we know today. Once heavy, cumbersome and power thirsty, it’s a machine that you can now emulate on a single board with a cheap commodity microcontroller. That’s thanks to work from [Fabrizio Di Vittorio], who has shared a how-to on Youtube.
The full playlist is quite something to watch, showing off a huge number of old-school PC applications and games running on the platform. There’s QBASIC, FreeDOS, Windows 3.0, and yes, of course, Flight Simulator. The latter game was actually considered somewhat of a de facto standard for PC compatibility in the 1980s, so the fact that the ESP32 can run it with [Fabrizio’s] code suggests he’s done well.
It’s amazingly complete, with the ESP32 handling everything from audio and video to sound output and keyboard and mouse inputs. It’s a testament to the capability of modern microcontrollers that this is such a simple feat in 2021.
We’ve seen the ESP32 emulate 8-bit gaming systems before, too. If you remember [Fabrizio’s] name, it’s probably from his excellent FabGL library. Videos after the break.
4 thoughts on “Emulating The IBM PC On An ESP32”
So DOS is faster than linux ?:D (see prev esp post)
Every time I look at some of those old programs, I can’t help thinking how well designed, clean and responsive they were, despite the technology limitations.
Maybe exactly because of the technology limitations. Whenever I wrote something for DOS, it became clean and simple because making complex stuff was so much effort. Now just a few quick library imports get millions of lines of complex code :)
But you can literally see the menus being redrawn, because the graphic cards is so slow, and yet not a single bit of user input is lost. Compare with Mozilla Thunderbird, which freezes for minutes every time you tell it to do anything.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)