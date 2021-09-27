In our community it’s certain that there will be many people with very strong views about patents. It’s fair to say that the patents system is at times not fit for purpose, with such phenomena as patent trolls, submarine patents, and patent war chests doing nothing but leading it into disrepute. So it’s interesting to read the words of 3D printer hotend manufacturer E3D, as they talk about why they feel the need to patent some of their inventions, and how they intend to proceed with them.
The result is a no-nonsense explanation of why their work being reproduced by overseas competitors has brought them to this point, and in short: they’re patenting very specific inventions rather than broad catch-alls, they are making what they call a legally binding promise not to enforce the patents against non-commercial or academic experimenters, and they will continue to open-source as much as they can.
Will it work for them, or is it the start of a slippery slope? We can see why the E3D folks have taken this step, and we hope that they will continue to act in a responsible manner. If not, as those who have followed the maker-oriented 3D printing business for a long time will know: treading the line between open-source and closed-source can be fraught with danger.
6 thoughts on “E3D On Patents And Not Being Evil About Them”
Autodrop3d has applied an FRAND licence to the auto ejection technology to prevent a larger company from locking down the IP and preventing any one from using it like Stratasys. It realyl depends on what approach they use as this could be a good or bad development with E3D
If they hold to their stated intent with their patents, then this seems to be a healthy use of IP protection. If only patent laws forced this behavior to be the norm rather than an exception.
It would have to be a global patent laws respected by everyone. And there in lies the problem. What good is a law that someone will not obey?
doesn’t matter where it’s made once you wish to import it into a country where the patent applies…
Is it really a problem if Albania or Suriname or Laos don’t respect our parent laws? Or maybe they don’t count when you say “everyone”. Do countries get to decide their own fate? Do we invade and conquer countries that don’t go along? Or do we punish their citizens for the actions of their leaders? How will you enforce your lofty goals?
That’s not the problem I’m talking about, though it can definitely be an issue. I’m talking about patent trolling and related phenomena mentioned in the article.
