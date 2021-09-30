The Coming Copper Shortage: Aluminium Or Carbon Nanotubes To The Rescue?

The use of aluminium in wiring is unlikely to bring a smile to the face of anyone who has had to deal with it in a 1960s, or early 1970s-era house. The causes behind the fires and other accidents were myriad, including failure to deal with the higher thermal expansion of aluminium, the electrically insulating nature of aluminium oxide, and the general brittleness of aluminium when twisted.
Yet while copper is superior to aluminium in terms of electrical conductivity and ease of installation, copper prices have skyrocketed since the 1970s, and are on the verge of taking off to the moon. A big part of the reason is the increased use of copper in everything from electronics and electrical motors to generators, driven by large-scale deployment of wind turbines and electrical vehicles.
As the world moves to massively expand the use of electrical cars and installation of wind turbines, copper demand is predicted to outstrip current copper supply. With aluminium likely to make a big return as a result, it’s worth taking a look at modern-day aluminium-based wiring, including copper-clad aluminium and the use of carbon-based replacements.
How to Make Copper Expensive
In hindsight, copper prices weren’t that bad yet in the 1960s and 1970s, as we can see in the following graph of copper prices of the past 45 years:
These price increases are driven largely by an increasing demand for more electrical vehicles and wind turbines, which over the coming years look to accelerate, putting further pressure on the existing supplies. Although the USGS has identified likely undiscovered copper resources, this does require for a mining operation to be established, and not all copper ore can be economically mined and turned into raw copper.
Earlier this year the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a report on the role of critical minerals in the energy transition to low-carbon sources. Taken from this report, in the below images we can see the relative metal requirements per type of source, per rated output capacity, as well as the material requirements for electrical vehicles (EVs) compared to conventional (ICE) cars:
Meanwhile, the expected demand curve for copper in light of current sustainable development policies at the same time is expected to look something like the below image, contrasted against current copper mines output and expected new mining operations.
Not unsurprisingly, since many of such policies have come into effect around 2000 and alongside increasing demand from other industries, copper prices have been steadily rising, far beyond the highs of the 1960s that made prospective home owners decide between installing copper or aluminium wiring.
At this rate, we might see the end of common use and easy availability of copper in a matter of years. At the same time, as copper’s properties make it ideal for certain applications, other uses that may be fine with alternatives may have to look elsewhere. Very likely this would mean that everything from house wiring to customer electronics may soon find itself priced out of the copper market. What alternatives are there, and how do they compare to copper?
Trying to Top the Best
Copper is a favorite for electrical wiring for a number of reasons, not the least of which are its excellent thermal and electrical conductivity. This is why copper is a preferred material for heatsinks, and for electrical wiring in both houses and in electrical devices. In comparison, pure aluminium has only 61% of the electrical conductivity of copper by cross-section.
Yet aluminium has one major benefit over copper, and that is that it is twice as electrically conductive by mass, owing to copper’s density at room temperature of 8.96 g/cm3, versus 2.70 g/cm3 for aluminium. For this reason applications where weight is more of a concern such as transmission and distribution wiring. Especially when running large bundles of cables between pylons, the higher conductance to weight ratio of aluminium offers major benefits.
When properly installed and used, aluminium is a fine choice as electrical conductor, but that doesn’t mean that it is the only option. Something that’s commonly seen in wiring since the 1970s is copper-clad aluminium (CCA) wire. This is basically what the name says: an aluminium core that is clad in copper, making it a bimetal. The main goal of CCA is to combine the benefits of both copper and aluminium in a single wire, meaning closer to copper-like conductivity, while avoiding the pitfalls of aluminium as the installation method is the same as for copper wire.
If we take a look at the specifications which Fujikura lists for CCA (also called CAW), we can see that while CCA isn’t as good as solid copper wire, it is significantly better than solid aluminium wire. If we add to this the major benefits that a copper skin adds in terms of near-elimination of thermal creep and compatibility with copper-compatible termination methods and technologies, it would seem to form a good alternative to both.
Interestingly, CCA has been competing with both copper and aluminium wiring for a while now, particularly for building wire, as noted in this excellent write-up by the IAEI Magazine on the history of aluminium building wiring. An important detail that this article adds is that the creation of CCA is fairly labor-intensive, meaning that its popularity has always been dependent on the current copper prices.
The IAEI notes that until late 2005, copper prices were still fairly low (as noted in the earlier historical copper prices graph) , but have since risen to the point where CCA is now highly competitive with copper.
A Dash of Carbon
CCA is not the pinnacle of materials science when it comes to electrical conductors. Carbon-based structures, such as carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have much higher electrical conductivity than copper, as does graphene. The main issue is that making wires out of them is not exactly straightforward. Yet what if they could be merged with a metal like aluminium, or even spun into wires?
An article by Lekawa-Raus et al. published in 2014 titled Electrical Properties of Carbon Nanotube Based Fibers and Their Future Use in Electrical Wiring examines the research literature at that point in time on the production of CNT fibers, which can be spun into CNT wires. Based on the research, these wires would have superior electrical conductivity and weight, outperforming both copper and aluminium handily on all counts.
Connecting these CNT wires could be handled with a carbon solder, which at the time was under development at Cambridge. Even so, many challenges in producing flawless CNTs with the appropriate morphology remained, especially when moved from a laboratory to an industrial setting. Many of these concerns remain in 2020, when Cesano et al. performed another review study. They note that although progress has been made in the intervening years, full-carbon wires are still a future prospect.
Even so, CNT fibers can be commercially purchased for not entirely insane amounts of money, as well as CNT composites with copper and other metals like silver and gold. Recent studies by Zhang et al. (2018), Pradhan et al. (2020) and Chyada et al. (2017) show improvements in thermal conductivity and electrical conductivity as well as tensile strength respectively for graphene-aluminium composites.
The addition of CNTs has also found use in other applications, such as the mechanical reinforcement of aluminium parts, with Nyanor et al. (2020), detailing an aluminium matrix reinforced with CNTs as well as micron-sized titanium-carbide (TiC) particles. This creates a material that has 2.3 times the hardness of pure aluminium, with significantly improved wear resistance.
The Yazaki company of Japan has filed numerous patents on Al-CNT composite materials that are intended to be used in upcoming wire products. Tirupati Graphite Plc meanwhile has made claims about an Al-graphene composite that claims to have copper-like electrical conductivity, better thermal conductivity than copper and better micro-hardness than copper.
Electrifying Changes
With sky-high copper prices a potential prospect over the coming years, it would seem pertinent to take a good hard look at the available alternatives. Whether CCA is an acceptable alternative to copper depends on a lot of factors, but with real-world usage data available for the past five decades for house wiring and other applications, it is at least a known quantity.
Perhaps more exciting is the prospect of graphene and CNT-based wiring, which offers more than just a trade-off compared to copper. Instead these may result in an alternative to copper that is actually better in all respects, with better conductivity, higher tensile strength, higher resistance to corrosion and higher conductivity for both a given cross-section and weight.
From a hobbyist perspective, CCA is probably the most likely alternative one will end up with, based on a cost perspective and ease of handling. As it behaves and can be processed similarly to copper wire including soldering using standard solder alloys, it can replace copper wire with just a small bump in diameter to compensate for the worse electrical conductance.
It would be rather cool if future generations are wiring up their projects with CNT wires and carbon-based solders, however. Here’s to more carbon in our future.
27 thoughts on “The Coming Copper Shortage: Aluminium Or Carbon Nanotubes To The Rescue?”
If the y axis on that historical chart were scaled properly it would indeed be a very scary scenario on the price.
Maybe. Is it adjusted for general inflation?
That was exactly the right question. Thank you!
Copper rose above $1/pound in January of 1974. Now it’s $4.68.
A US dollar in 1974 is currently worth $5.38. Copper has not kept pace with inflation over at least that 47 year term. Calculate your own sliding window return rates… I’m too lazy this early in the afternoon. Prices spiked for a while in ’74 and they’re spiking again, so this is probably not a completely unfair comparison. I’m also very well aware that the Consumer Price Index has under-reported inflation since the mid nineties. Point is, inflation adjusted, we’re seeing copper at very roughly normal levels.
There’s an interesting concept in natural resources (trees, oil, ores, etc.) and that is “proven reserves”. The proven reserve is the amount known to exist in the wild at a given price point. When the price of oil goes up, the proven reserves go up. When it goes down, some of it is no longer economically feasible to drill for, so the proven reserve goes down. All minerals behave that way. I have gold at my farm, but at $1700/ounce it’s just not worth screwing with – I make way more money writing software.
There is plenty of copper in the Southern Appalachians that isn’t currently worth mining. A good bit is in WWII-era mines in Copperhill TN. Just thought I’d point that out.
And experience tells us that as prices increase, demand decreases. Hoarding pennies is likely to be a losing proposition.
I’m also a little hesitant to blame “renewable energy” for the increase. It’s not like we’re building fewer aeroderivative turbine peaker plants and large gas plant construction continues apace as well. Personally I blame demand – data centers, domestic air conditioning, and all the other luxuries of modern life we seem bent on accumulating. And to forestall this one, total electric car deliveries are still trivial. I saw a Tesla two weeks ago and it was notable, even in a college town.
“Although the USGS has identified likely undiscovered copper resources, this does require for a mining operation to be established, and not all copper ore can be economically mined and turned into raw copper.”
Depending on location, I’d say it is virtually impossible to open a new mine in the U.S. with so many NIMBYs and tree huggers around.
Processing seawater.
https://web.stanford.edu/group/Urchin/mineral.html
Again, there’s 20 times more aluminum than copper in seawater.
Time to push for mining in space? Is there much copper up there?
Copper should be reasonably common through our solar system, but perhaps not enough to really make the expense of mining and shipping back from space worth it right now, though other rarer metallic compounds hard to find or make on Earth are also likely to be quite common indeed up there.
So mining space in general might fly even with near current space/rocket/robotic techs, at least economically, environmentally is a bit of a different story – you can shoot processed minerals to Earth from further out in the solar system with very little energy required, but if you want to actually get them through our atmosphere intact you need something like a space shuttle – a reusable re-entry platform that can intercept those inbound minerals and and then land carrying that significant mass – at the moment such a thing doesn’t exist. And the SpaceX stuff that seems to be closest to doing the job I would suggest (though can’t say categorically) would be vastly inferior trying to land with high mass on board than the now retired and rather primitive (but very impressive) space shuttle – aerodynamic lift and a runway vs having to carry and burn more fuel, and more fuel for the fuel you carry to over come gravity when landing rocket style…
Transport back is no issue. A small nudge in the right direction and it gets to the Earth just fine. Even creates its own blast furnace when it arrives ;)
“copper prices have been steadily rising, far beyond the highs of the 1960s that made prospective home owners decide between installing copper or aluminium wiring.” The reason why so many homes from the 60’s and early 70’s was aluminium was the vietnam war. All nato bullets at that time were full metal jacket because of the geneva convention. The full metal jacket is copper over lead. If you ever cut one apart the copper layer is fairly thick. My brother in law lives in such a subdivision in kansas city. The subdivision has 2-3 fires a year electrically caused usually after someone replaces an outlet or does other work on the electrical. You have to use special wire nuts with silicone grease inside to prevent the aluminium oxidation.
NoAlOx is your friend
There is perhaps more than enough copper hanging up on telephone poles across the world that has become obsolete due to fiber optics and wireless. It would be great to have some environmentally friendly way of separating the plastic insulation from the copper and being able to recycle the plastic along with the copper.
There is a environmentally friendly way, but it require very much work.
When I was a kid, we went on a junkyard and there was some local alcoholics peeling of the insulator from the copper wires. They then sold the copper to get daily bottle. Only tool they had was a knife, so their carbon emissions was not much.
Today in here some drug addicts do the same, but they burn the copper…
There’s another use for copper which we may see more of as water supply and quality falter. Desalination.
https://www.copper.org/applications/marine/seawater/seawater_corrosion.html
I wonder if there’s a meaningful amount of copper sequestered in landfills?
Millions of wall-warts in the dump. Millions of washers, dryers, box and ceiling fans, millions of kitchen appliances, TVs and monitors, PC power supplies, millions of electronic this-and-that. Yes, one would think there was a veritable mine of copper in any major landfill.
The question of extraction always boils down to the same thing: Economic feasibility and government permits.
There is a meaningful amount of just about everything modern life is built off in landfills… You just have to actually get people to be willing to deal with them and probably find efficient ways to separate the more biological elements from the plastics and metals…
Though if all you want is the metal I guess burning the buggery out of it till the metal flows out for refinement would work… Just seems like a terribly messy waste of other valuable resources.
Metals, chips in short supply, etc. Plus look for the copper theft problem to grow bigger.
I once heard that copper wire was made from only new copper. I had to do some research just to make sure. it looks like this is true as impurities reduce the conductivity. Any recycled copper goes into other things.
Copper isn’t pure when it comes out the ground.. It needs a great deal of processing to become at all close to pure, and there is no reason I can see recycled copper couldn’t end up just as pure, it just costs more to make it so, and while a constant supply of newly refined ore is coming in…
Although CCA looks like it has some great benefits, what are the risks? With typical electrical installation practices, how easy is it to damage the copper layer when twisting wires together, locking in with screws (esp. the “screw down” type you often see in the busbars of load centers) and winding up making your connections at the aluminum layer rather than copper? Even if original install is done carefully by trained electricians, subsequent repairs (replaced socket, etc.) might be done by untrained homeowners or tradesmen who don’t know the characteristics of the wire.
Just think of the number of times you’ve stripped the insulation off of a wire, and the tool stripped some of the conductor off as well.
That’s why I use a tool made for the job. Better strips too. Nicking conductor weakens wire.
I have never seen a reasonably priced wire stripper that accurately cut the insulation but didn’t nick the wire every so often. Angle you hold it at relative to the wire, wear, whatever…they’re all imperfect. Some good, some bad, but none perfect. And with CCA, it looks like you need perfect.
Now, what about flexing? As you bend the wire to move it through walls, boxes, etc, is the aluminum core going to weaken? Are the differing thermal expansion rates going to cause delamination of the copper cladding? How about over time, moisture effects?
Not a fan of CCA until there are some best practices developed. Chinese manufacturers seem to have gone all in on it though (and, predictably, you really have to look carefully to see whether that cheap cable is copper or CCA)
I won’t use CCA, especially for audio and power applications. I don’t care how anyone tries to justify it… it is pure garbage.
I guess I’ll start hoarding my choices of wire…
Time to invest in commodities?
Anyone else getting a strange optical illusion that the image at the top appears to move as you read the text?
