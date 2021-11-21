The projects we feature on Hackaday are built to all standards, and we’d have to admit that things have left our own benches as bundles of wire and tape. Sometimes we see projects built to such a high standard that we’re shocked that they aren’t a high-end manufactured product, such as [jfedor2]’s two-ball trackball project. It combines a pair of billiard balls and a couple of buttons with a beautifully-designed 3D-printed case that looks for all the world as though it came from a premium peripheral brand.
Inside are a pair of PMW3360 optical sensors on PCBs mounted with a view into the billiard ball sockets, and for which the brains come courtesy of an RP2040 microcontroller. There are five PCBs in all, each having a set of purpose-built stand-offs to hold it. The result appears to be about as good a trackball as you’d hope to buy, except of course that you can’t. All the files to make your own are in the GitHub repository though, so all is not lost.
Over the years we’ve brought you a variety of trackball designs, including at least one other build using a billiard ball.
5 thoughts on “A Trackball So Good You Can’t Buy It”
even the config tool looks pro. what a beast
I think it should have a USB-C socket so that the USB cable can be easily swapped.
Agreed, should be a pretty easy mod with the included .step file though.
As a trackball lover I’m looking at this with some dubious feelings as to how it will be to use, it looks superb, but I’m not sure on the ergonomics at all.
Interesting one though, certainly going on my list of ideas its worth replicating or at least mocking up when I get the chance. I just don’t see the two trackballs being easy to operate, seems from the pictures like you would forever be bumping the one you were not actively trying to move, or contorting you hand uncomfortably to reach it… Might well be great if you hands are exactly the size of the original designer, and could be much better than I think in use – I can see the layout and logic but some things you just have to have in hand to know they feel right/wrong.
Also I like the idea of the USB socket for swappable cable – if a device is going to be wired and a HID it really should let you plug whatever length of wire into you need, there is nothing more annoying than having a mouse cable too short to reach the computer so you have the whole cable from the USB hub on the desk, or so long that the weight of the cable (and all the others its got tangled with) off the back of the desk is pulling it around too… So putting wires the length you like neatly tied up at each station and being able to just plug in your preferred HID is great. With a trackball where the device shouldn’t move its less trouble, but still a good idea IMO.
I’m in team “leave” on dual trackballs as well. I like to scroll either up/down or right/left. Not both at the same time. I remember how cool the little IBM mouse with the nipple instead of a wheel seemed, but in practice I hated it.
I’m a recent trackball convert, but have been smitten by the sexy scroll wheel on the Logitech MX3 and have been using it for months. The thumb scroll on it is nice, but I wish it was clicky.
I think my biggest complaint with this mouse is that I feel like buttons were sacrificed for the scrollball. I love the thumb cluster in the Elecom huge – 4 buttons plus a scroll wheel right there! Though I had to replace the 140gf tact switch (which is even stronger thanks to the pressure point being halfway between the fulcrum and the switch) in the scroll wheel clicker for a 55gf one.
