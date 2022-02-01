Will A Kettle Filled With Alcohol Boil Dry?

The average home kettle is set up to switch off automatically when water reaches its boiling point. But would a kettle filled with alcohol, which has a significantly lower boiling point, actually turn off? [Steve Mould] set out to find out.
The prediction was that a kettle full of 40% strength vodka would boil dry, as the vodka would evaporate before it actually got to a hot enough temperature to cause the kettle’s cutout mechanism to kick in. The experiment was done outside to minimise the dangers from the ethanol vapor. As it turns out, the vapor from the boiling vodka is about 80% ethanol and just 20% water, so eventually the mixture left in the kettle is mostly water and it boils hot enough to trigger the cutout mechanism.
However, the experiment doesn’t end there. Trying again with 99% ethanol, when the fluid started boiling, the kettle switched off even more quickly. So what’s going on?
The kettle in question uses a bimetallic strip, which trips the switch off in the base of the kettle when it gets too hot. There’s also a tube inside the kettle that carries vapor from the internal cavity and lets it pass over the bimetallic strip. When the liquid inside the kettle boils, it forces hot vapor through the tube, out of the kettle and over the bimetallic strip.
This strip triggers at a temperature significantly lower than the boiling point of water; indeed, as long as the liquid in the kettle is fairly hot and is boiling enough to force vapor out the tube, the kettle will switch off. [Steve] points out that it’s a good mechanism, as this mechanism allows the kettle to respond to boiling itself, rather than the arbitrary 100 C point which water technically only boils at when one is at sea level.
It’s an interesting look at a safety system baked into something many of us use every day without even thinking. It’s not the first time we’ve seen [Steve] dive deep into the world of tea-making apparatus, either. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “Will A Kettle Filled With Alcohol Boil Dry?”
They probably have to do it this way as the strip won’t need calibration – added labor cost. Its temperature accuracy probably isn’t that great without calibration.
Unlike water which if you have given it any thought dissipates heat better than Alcohol. Hence part of the reason for the higher boiling temperature, plus water is heavier. That’s why the alcohol floats in water. The kettle trips because there is nothing to attempt to cool the thermistor or bimetal switch. Now if you mixed antifreeze in the water( by the way, there is a certain amount of alcohol, in a compound with propylene or polypropylene which combined with water acts the opposite way as pure alcohol ). As you know this raises the boiling point and lowers the freezing point but the fluid needs to be kept under pressure to keep from boiling. You also know that water at lower elevation boils at a higher temp than it does at higher levels above sea level. It doesn’t matter what level it is to freeze it though. Weird. Alcohol is a carbon compound and water is not. Carbon compounds are volatile and the only way to get a fire from water is to split the Hydrogen from the Oxygen, then you have the hottest burning substance in the universe. The main source of heat from the Sun. We all are familiar with what happens when a large source of Hydrogen is ignited here on Earth. Alcohol is also a solvent but then so is water up to a point. Carbon compounds do a much better job at dissolving stuff.
Water and alcohol are miscible, meaning once mixed they will never naturally separate. So the alcohol will not float to the top of water. And the mixture as a whole will have a boiling point in between the bp of the pure liquids alone. Boiling is a very efficient way to transfer heat, even when it is alcohol that is boiling vs water. Once boiling commences, the inside surface temperature in the kettle will actually decrease as compared to right before boiling starts (assuming a constant heater rate). That’s the reason you can’t use a high limit surface temperature to determine if boiling has started. You have to over shoot 100 C to get to boiling, and then you’ll be dragged back close to 100 C once boiling starts.
kettles don’t work with temperature to cut off
it’s a pressure switch
otherwise they would only work at sea level
This is wonderful. I have a kettle of that sort, and one of the finest things in all the world is learning how something works.
I’ve looked in there countless times, notices that tube, and a small fraction of my brain cells wondered just why it was there and what it was all about — and now I know!
Thank you.
