A Custom Radio And Telephone System For Glider Winch Operators

While gliding might be the most calm and peaceful way of moving through the air, launching a glider is a rather noisy and violent process. Although electric winches do exist, most airfields use big V8-powered machines to get their gliders airborne. [Peter Turczak] noticed that the winch operators at his airfield often had to juggle multiple communication channels while pressing buttons and moving levers, all with the deafening roar of a combustion engine right next to them. To make their life easier, he built a single communication device that combines multiple radio inputs and an analog telephone .
The main user interface is a sturdy headset that dampens engine noise significantly. This headset is connected to a cabinet that contains several modules connecting to different audio sources: an analog telephone line, an aircraft radio receiver, a PMR handheld radio, and even a music source in case the other lines are quiet. The system contains automatic switchover circuits based on a priority system, ensuring that important messages are never missed.
The electronic design is based on classic analog components like NE5532 and TL084 op amps, all mounted on small, custom-made PCBs. Audio transformers are used to avoid ground loops between the various signal sources while relays mute sources that are not prioritized. To ensure seamless compatibility with the telephone network, [Peter] used components from old desk phones, including line transformers, a DTMF keypad and even a mechanical ringer. His blog post is full of details that will be of interest to anyone working with op amps and audio, such as how to stabilize an amplifier that has significant wiring capacitance on its input.
At heart this whole project is “just” an audio mixer, although optimized for a very specific purpose. But designing even a simple mixer is by no means an easy task, as we reported a few years back. If you’re more into winches, you’ll be delighted to find that smaller ones can also be used for sledding and even wakeboarding.
3 thoughts on “A Custom Radio And Telephone System For Glider Winch Operators”
Glider winch launches are noisy for only one person. Nobody else with any sense will be anywhere near the launch cable; everybody else is a mile away :)
Do try gliding. In a single flight you can fly alongside birds of prey, pull 3G continuously for a minute or so[*], and experience zero G. And launches are 0-50kt in 5s, which beats most cars.
[*] and if there is someone else doing the same thing at the same altitude, you keep your distance by looking upward at the top of their head (you are banking at 70degrees :) ).
As a glider pilot and winch operator I say it’s a nice project but I personally don’t think I’d want to use it. There is no way of knowing which line will have priority and the only way of deciding that is by listening to them all in real time. The priority also changes based on whether you’re actively winching, waiting for a start, waiting for the cable car to get to you or finish running out the cable, etc. You get pretty good about tuning out other noise to hear whatever you need. Germany requires the telephone line (old and outdated regulations imho), the PMR radio is probably for communication with the cable-car driver and should not be needed very often, nor when the winch is running, the aircraft radio is redundant and not really required. German clubs usually use it to signal the speed during launch to the winch driver to either slow down or speed up but I find the Dutch method of waggling the tail to signal too fast or pressing the nose down to signal too slow to be both faster and more accurate. On the winch the speed indications usually sound as “SCHHHKKKKTTRRRRR” with a note of engine noise and cable twang.
From the photo’s I’m guessing they’re using a winch built from a Tost 2-drum, the same winch my club used to have. They’re noisy as frick (a nearly straight-pipe Oldsmobile Rocket 455 bigblock V8 will do that) but the tactile and audio feedback from them is unparalleled. Get attuned to it and you could launch an aircraft blindfolded. With a headset on muffling the crackling of the cable onto the drum and some of the engine notes probably not so much. There should be no “juggling multiple channels” during a launch. Single switch for the radio (ours was foot or hand operable just by nature of where it was located) and just ignore the PMR radio as it doesn’t matter. Only thing that matters is the guy on the telephone. Aircraft radio is optional and only requires hearing in the background
Oh and I’d want either my own headset or not use it, because I’m NOT sharing a headset with I don’t know how many people who’ve all been wearing it sat on top of a hot V8 in the blazing sun in 25+ C degree weather. The hassle of putting it on and off every time you get in or out of the winch is annoying too.
The club I used to fly at considered voice comms to the winch operator distinctly inferior for this reason. We had a round board painted half orange and half white. When the pilot was ready for the cable slack to be taken up, someone waved the board with the orange side down. When they were ready to launch, they switched to waving it with the orange side up. It’s simple but quite hard to get wrong.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)