If you’ve done any network programming or hacking, you’ve probably used Wireshark. If you haven’t, then you certainly should. Wireshark lets you capture and analyze data flowing over a network — think of it as an oscilloscope for network traffic. However, by design, HTTPS traffic doesn’t give up its contents. Sure, you can see the packets, but you can’t read them — that’s one of the purposes of HTTPS is to prevent people snooping on your traffic from reading your data. But what if you are debugging your own code? You know what is supposed to be in the packet, but things aren’t working for some reason. Can you decrypt your own HTTPS traffic? The answer is yes and [rl1987] shows you how.
Don’t worry, though. This doesn’t let you snoop on anyone’s information. You need to share a key between the target browser or application and Wireshark. The method depends on the target applications like a browser writing out information about its keys. Chrome, Firefox, and other software that uses NSS/OpenSSL libraries will recognize an SSLKEYLOGFILE environment variable that will cause them to produce the correct output to a file you specify.
How you set this depends on your operating system, and that’s the bulk of the post is describing how to get the environment variable set on different operating systems. Wireshark understands the file created, so if you point it to the same file you are in business.
Of course, this also lets you creep on data the browser and plugins are sending which could be a good thing if you want to know what Google, Apple, or whoever is sending back to their home base using encrypted traffic.
Wireshark and helpers can do lots of things, even Bluetooth. If you just need to replay network data and not necessarily analyze it, you can do that, too.
2 thoughts on “Wireshark HTTPS Decryption”
99% times we don’t need the protection of HTTPS. I’ve started to think HTTPS is mostly actually against us; we cannot see what kind of information apps are sending. And yes part of it is “metrics” of us.
Remember back in the days when app (well, a program back then) that phoned home was considered evil and got quickly uninstalled and got bad reputation? Today – if program doesn’t phone home, it is probably considered suspicious ..
If I have understood correctly this allows decrypting the payload after a secure connection handshake has taken place but doesn’t allow the TLS handshake to be understood.
If the random numbers used by the TLS handshake can be logged somewhere it is also possible to decode the handshake and work out the private key used by the session – this I have used in embedded systems to decode the Wireshark traffic (although not in Wireshark itself but by playing back Wireshark recordings though another program – noting that the handshake must be in the recording for it to be possible).
In-fact if malware can hijack the random number generator so that its values are know at each step (or freeze it so that it simply returns the same random number all the time) any HTTPS session can be intercepted by watching the handshake, reverse engineering it (knowing the random number sequence used) to calculate the keys and then the session becomes effectively plain text to the observer.
I assume that hacking the random number generator is probably impossible in modern computers since it will be protected adequately but in embedded systems it can often be done easily and I sometimes do it to analyse TLS operations for development purposes.
Since the HTTPS content still looks to be garbage others may assume that it is safe and the data carried protected, but this assumption would noe necessarily be correct in such a case.
