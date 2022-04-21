The Japanese people love their salt, perhaps as much as Americans love their
sugar high fructose corn syrup and caffeine. But none of these are particularly good for you. Although humans do need some salt in their diets to continue existing, the average Japanese person may be eating too much of it on a regular basis — twice the amount recommended by the World Health Organization, according to Reuters. Cue the invention of electric chopsticks, which provide salty flavor without the actual sodium.
No, you won’t get shocked — not even a fresh 9 V to the tongue’s worth. The tips of the chopsticks are made of something food-safe and conductive, and one is wired to a bracelet that contains a small computer. Using a weak current, the chopsticks transmit sodium ions from the food to the tongue, which increases the perceived saltiness by 1.5x. The device was co-created by a Meiji University professor and a Japanese beverage maker, who hope to commercialize it sometime next year.
This isn’t the first time humans have used trickery when it comes to diets. The older among you may remember the miracle berry weight loss craze of the 1970s. When ingested first, miracle berries make sour things taste sweet, so chowing down on grapefruits and lemons suddenly sounds like a good idea. What people failed to realize was that the acidity would still wreak havoc on their teeth and tongues, leaving them regretful the next day.
Images via Reuters
3 thoughts on “Electric Chopsticks Bring The Salt, Not The Pain”
I’m not sure 1.5X is worth the effort, but interesting nonetheless.
Miracle berries also help people undergoing chemotherapy cope with the weird taste effects due to those drugs. I’ve grown them here for years.
Except salt is not the enemy it is made out to be for most people. While it is possible that a small minority of people may suffer increased blood pressure related to salt intake studies have shown that it makes little to no difference in the population as a whole.
The study by Lewis Dahl that was the basis for the claim that there is unequivocal evidence that salt causes hypertension was conducted on rats by feeding them the human equivalent of 500 grams of sodium a day!
It is remarkable that the rats didn’t die of dehydration let alone see elevated blood pressure.
While it isn’t an excuse to go crazy with salt, it is important to put it in perspective. Of far greater importance is moderating your intake of refined sugars (including added fructose) and saturated fats. The irony is that many low salt foods have excessive levels of sugar to replace the preservation and flavour enhancing properties.
Something like a glass of tomato juice that has no added sugar and virtually no saturated fat is a really healthy thing to have in your diet, but some people would lose those benefits because they would avoid it due to concern over the fact that tomato juice typically has added salt.
Bottom line is unless your doctor has categorically stated that you have a condition that means you are sensitive to salt, then stop fretting about it and instead concentrate on the things that matter in your diet, particularly reducing refined (free) sugars where you can.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)