As through-hole components are supplanted by their surface-mount equivalents, we’re beginning to see the departure of once-common component form factors. Many such as the metal can transistors became rare years ago, while others still hang on albeit in fewer and fewer places. One of these is the once-ubiquitous TO92 moulded plastic transistor, which we don’t see very much of at all in 2022. [Sam Ettinger] is a fan of the D-shaped plastic blobs, and has gone as far as to recreate them for a new generation to enjoy.
Though a TO92 was a relatively miniature package in its day, it’s still large enough to easily fit a SOT23 or similar SMD packaged device on a small PCB. So the tiny board with just enough space for the part and the three wires was fabricated, ready for encapsulating. Epoxy moulding a TO92 gave very poor results, so instead an SLA print of a T092 shell was made. It fits neatly over the PCB, producing a perfect TO92 package. We’re sure a translucent pink package would have raised a few eyebrows back in the 1960s though.
There will come a time when restorers of old electronics will use and refine this technique to replace dead components. We’ve seen the technique before, after all.
2 thoughts on “When Only A TO92 Will Do”
Most TO-92 transistors are side collector, but if you’re willing to go with center collector I don’t see the need for the PC board since it should be possible to fixture the leads and solder a SOT-23 or SC-70 directly to the leads. And the leads don’t even have to be flat … they were only flat because the leadframes were stamped out of flat stock. Wires would work fine since nobody is going to see them anyway unless they look really hard.
Technically you are correct – if you are designing your own circuit. But as a replacement part, you would want to duplicate the original pin-out.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)