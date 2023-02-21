YouTube As Infinite File Storage

Anyone who was lucky enough to secure a Gmail invite back in early 2004 would have gasped in wonder at the storage on offer, a whole gigabyte! Nearly two decades later there’s more storage to be had for free from Google and its competitors, but it’s still relatively easy to hit the paid tier. Consider this though, how about YouTube as an infinite cloud storage medium?
The proof of concept code from [] works by encoding binary files into video files which can then be uploaded to the video sharing service. It’s hardly a new idea as there were clever boxes back in the 16-bit era that would do the same with a VHS video recorder, but it seems that for the moment it does what it says, and turns YouTube into an infinite cloud file store.
The README goes into a bit of detail about how the code tries to avoid the effects of YouTube’s compression algorithm. It eschews RGB colour for black and white pixels, and each displayed pixel in the video is made of a block of the real pixels. The final video comes in at around four times the size of the original file, and looks like noise on the screen. There’s an example video, which we’ve placed below the break.
Whether this is against YouTube’s TOS is probably open for interpretation, but we’re guessing that the video site could spot these uploads with relative ease and apply a stronger compression algorithm which would corrupt them. As an alternate approach, we recommend hiding all your important data in podcast episodes.
I’ve been waiting for this for so long. I knew it was possible, but I didn’t know how. Google Drive has been abused enough as it is.
How can you abuse a corporation?
Slow down maybe but in the end they win.
Get them into a bad relationship with another corporation. e.g. oracle.
@Ostracus
Oh man, I wouldn’t wish a relationship with Oracle on my worst enemy
Or SAP
Since this looks so much like TV static.
It makes me wonder.
What if there are clandestine analogue TV stations broadcasting “static” that actually turns out to be data.
If you’ve tried turning an analogue TV after the switch to digital, you’ll have noticed that there are still odd signals trying to get through in places.
It would be interesting to try to decode them, just in case, if anyone has the hardware laying around to try.
Or it could be a well disguised, very risque, long awaited reply to “send nude” request?
They win in all cases, but then they create anti-abuse systems…
Gee, is the origin of the “snow” I remember on TV from many years ago? Combination time machine and data storage?
Missed a chance to capture and decode “snow” stream from 1967 that would have given us a warp drive and we’d be cruising around Vulcan and Tatoonie by now?
Takedown notice, content ID match with another video … fuuuuuuu …. ;)
“YouTube as infinite deduplicated file storage” then?…
IANAL, but I can’t see anything in the TOS to forbid the upload (assuming you own the copyright). But restoring from the backup is problematic, since restriction 1 in the TOS forbids downloading “except … as expressly authorized by the Service” (or with permission of YouTube), and I assume the only downloading that’s expressly authorized is by streaming without saving a copy.
And of course it’s a terrible waste of space.
I’ve done a lot of encoding of data on video in the 80’s and 90’s. So, I enjoy the working innards of such an idea, but I can tell you that my experience with YouTube is that it is a very unreliable place to consider keeping your only backup of videos. YouTube accounts are hacked regularly and videos deleted by hackers who don’t even know you. Also, YouTube is notorious for taking away your access privileges for various reasons. Sometimes, when you lose a video and remember that it’s been uploaded to Youtube, it can be a lifesaver, but to rely on it as a backup is just plain sketchy.
Fully agreed, but would be cool for an ARG
YouTube static videos will be the new Numbers Stations.
qr codes, 1 per channel R,G,B , use the sound channel to encode other information. 1920×1080 can store a lot of smaller qr codes, and the “alpha channel” can also encode some information. Better error correcting and checking and looks less “suspicious” and probably won’t be killed by the algo.
80×80 px @ 1920×1080 = ~324 codes per channel [ r,g,b ]
then again, i’d not rely on youtube on as a backup.
Embedded in a video signal… Echoes of Independence Day! Hopefully no one will be embedding their own worldwide armageddon countdown clock in the data. :)
Something similar was used as a backup solution (2GB on one VHS tape) in the 90s
http://edition.cnn.com/TECH/computing/9805/29/vcr.backup.idg/
And let’s not forget Exabyte backup tape drives which used 8mm video cassettes.
Set the video to private and no one will be any wiser, maybe place some licence free video stuff at the first 30 seconds to thwart the bots.
And yes, i am waiting for the first pirates to use this method of file distribution. ^^’
