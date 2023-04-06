Reviving A Legend: Mamiya RB67 Repair

When it comes to professional medium format analog cameras, the Mamiya RB67 is among the most well-known and loved, ever since its introduction in 1970. Featuring not only support for 120 and 220 mm film options, but also a folding and ‘chimney’ style view finder and a highly modular body, these are just some reasons that have made it into a popular – if costly – reflex system camera even today. This is one reason why [Anthony Kouttron] chose to purchase and attempt to repair a broken camera, in the hopes of not only saving a lot of money, but also to save one of those amazing cameras from the scrap heap.
With the last of these cameras being produced well into 2009 (including the 1990 RB67 Pro-SD model), you’d figure that repairing them would be a snap, but with the world moving towards other (digital) cameras and film formats, most RB67s were produced during the 1970s and 1980s, spare parts are hard to come by. What does help is that the service manual is readily available, but as [Anthony] found, this is of only limited use.
What the service manual doesn’t tell you, for example, is how to remove the leatherette covering to get to the screws underneath. Here a heat gun and some careful prying with blunt tools did the joy, and uncovered the main issue with the camera: a bent focus rod. As the lucky owner of a lathe, [Anthony] considered milling a new one, but since the origin part was made out of brass, he reckoned the original part could be bent straight again with some care.
With that bit of surgery completed, that just left a definitely busted part: a focus knob. Rather than plastic, these are made out of Bakelite, which is more fragile than plastic, and replacement parts for this camera are more rare than hen’s teeth. Fortunately, the dimensions of the knob could be measured, a replacement knob printed in ABS and the original brass insert reused. Some careful reassembly later, and [Anthony] was in the possession of a fully functional Mamiya RB67 Professional.
4 thoughts on “Reviving A Legend: Mamiya RB67 Repair”
In a previous lifetime I owned a portrait studio and the RB67 was my mainstay camera. The 180mm lens was incredible with both excellent sharpness and exposure corner to corner, as well as offering excellent resolution. Coupled with a bellows focus (same as a view camera) allowed the equivalent of a near 1:1 macro capability, which with flowers and other delicate and fine detailed subjects could yield outstanding results.
Sadly, the camera and thousands of negatives/transparencies was lost in one of the California Wildfires a couple years ago. And, of course, having long-postponed task of digiizing those images, aside from the prints that family member have, all was lost but the memories.
A wonderful camera, though it weighed a ton, which was especially notable on some of my extended backpacking trips…
It’s 120 and 220 film sizes, no mm involved.
I have been lusting after a medium format SLR for some time now, alas a Mamiya is a little bit pricier than I am likely to obtain, and so I shall likely pick up something suitably Soviet in the future.
I was a pro photographer for a few years in the 80s and I lusted after this camera. My mentor had one she got when someone owed her money they couldn’t repay and they offered her the RB67 instead. I used it numerous times and simply loved the 6x7mm format, the huge and bright prism viewfinder which could be removed for studio use, and the comfortable ergonomics. Mamiya lenses of the time were not the best and weren’t improved till the RZ67 came out, but I never liked that camera as much as the RB.
” Featuring not only support for 120 and 220 mm film options, ”
What is 120 and 220 mm film?
120 and 220 film were both 60mm wide and the difference is the length of the roll (72 vs 144cm). 620 film was also the same size as 120.
And saying featuring not only support for 120 and 220 film sizes would be like bragging your Nikon SLR supports both 24 and 36 exposure film rolls.
Much as I loved the Mamiya 67 camera, I couldn’t read your post past that line.
