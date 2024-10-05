Why Electric Trains Sound The Way They Do

If you’re a seasoned international rail traveler you will no doubt have become used to the various sounds of electric locomotives and multiple units as they start up. If you know anything about electronics you’ll probably have made the connection between the sounds and their associated motor control schemes, but unless you’re a railway engineer the chances are you’ll still be in the dark about just what’s going on. To throw light on the matter, [Z&F Railways] have a video explaining the various control schemes and the technologies behind them.

It’s made in Scotland, so the featured trains are largely British or in particular Scottish ones, but since the same systems can be found internationally it’s the sounds which matter rather than the trains themselves. Particularly interesting is the explanation of PWM versus pattern mode, the latter being a series of symmetrical pulses at different frequencies to create the same effect as PWM, but without relying on a single switching frequency as PWM does. This allows the controller to more efficiently match its drive to the AC frequency demanded by the motor at a particular speed, and is responsible for the “gear change” sound of many electric trains. We’re particularly taken by the sound of some German and Austrian locomotives (made by our corporate overlords Siemens, by coincidence) that step through the patterns in a musical scale.

Not for the first time we’re left wondering why electric vehicle manufacturers have considered fake internal combustion noises to make their cars sound sporty, when the sound of true electrical power is right there. The video is below the break.