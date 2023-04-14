Solar panels are a special kind of magic — turning light into useful electrical energy. However, they don’t work nearly as well when they’re covered in dust, dirt, and grime. Conventional solutions involve spraying panels down with pure water, which is expensive and wasteful, or dry scrubbing, which can cause efficiency loss through scratching the panels. However, innovative new methods may offer useful solutions in this area, as shared by EETimes.
Researchers at MIT have explored the use of electrostatic methods to remove dust from solar panels. By creating a sufficiently strong electrostatic field, dust particles can be compelled to leap off of solar panels. The cleaning method requires no water and is entirely non-contact. It uses a motor system to pass a charged electrode past the surface of the panels, with the opposite charge applied to the panels themselves. This repels the dust from the panels and onto the moving electrode.
Other methods include the use of special “self-cleaning” glass manufactured with a laser etching technique. The method, referred to as Direct Laser Interference Patterning, or DLIP, creates microscopic features on the order of 300 nm to 30 um on the surface of the glass. The pattern creates a so-called “functional surface” from which dirt simply slides off. The laser-etched pattern has no negative impact on transparency.
If these ideas prove practical, expect them to take off quickly. Commercially viable technologies spread fast in the renewable space, as we’ve seen with the rapid uptake of floating solar farms in recent years.
6 thoughts on “Self-Cleaning Tech Could Help Solar Panels Keep Efficiency Up”
I’m sure I’ve seen self-cleaning glass / solar panel research for quite a few years now. Is there any non-obvious problem that still needs to be solved?
https://hbr.org/2021/06/the-dark-side-of-solar-power
“As interest in clean energy surges, used solar panels are going straight into landfill.”
“By 2035, discarded panels would outweigh new units sold by 2.56 times. In turn, this would catapult the LCOE (levelized cost of energy, a measure of the overall cost of an energy-producing asset over its lifetime) to four times the current projection. The economics of solar — so bright-seeming from the vantage point of 2021 — would darken quickly as the industry sinks under the weight of its own trash.”
Point being, solar panel recycling
a) costs a lot of money
b) isn’t being done
The economic incentives given to solar panels mean that since people got their investments back early, they can also replace the panels early to leverage the upgraded technology, so people may be dumping their solar panels much earlier than projected and generating a whole torrent of trash that nobody can deal with.
“Isn’t being done”.
https://www.greenbiz.com/article/millions-solar-panels-age-out-recyclers-hope-cash
Plus recycling helps the supply chain.
The step before recycle is reuse, seems like we could do more of that. Sure an old solar panel may be 15% efficient not 25% but buy them for $10, mount and connect them as cheaply as possible (ground or at most ladder height) and they’re still useful. Plaster them in every less-than-optimal location like garden fences, house walls etc.
We’ll still have to figure out recycling for the broken panels.
That reminds me, time to get up on the roof and scrub down the 10Kw of panels up there…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)