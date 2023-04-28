With the last manufacturer of 3.5″ floppy disks (FDs) having shut down in 2010, those who are still using this type of storage medium for production and/or retrocomputing purposes have to increasingly rely on a dwindling stack of new old stock, or the used market. With the purported unreliability of this type of magnetic media in mind, what are the chances of a box of used FDs — whether DD or HD format — still working in 2023? That’s the question which [VWestLife] set out to answer in a recent video when he bought a stash of these real-life save icons in 720 kB format from eBay.
To his delight, he found that he could read most of the disks without issues, revealing contents that had been on there since the 1990s. All but four also could be formatted without issues, the problematic disks reported bad sectors, which was a bit of a bummer. As a practical demonstration of how fun magnetic media is, he then proceeded to try and fix these four disks with a bulk eraser tool. This is a rather brute-force tool that uses a rapidly fluctuating electromagnetic field to scramble the bits on magnetic media.
As the cause of reported bad sectors and other issues can be due to sector alignment issues from years of constant writing by different drives, this may sometimes fix a disk. In this case one of the bad disks was fixed, while a second still showed bad sectors while the remaining two refused to format at all. Assuming one can get a box of old FDs for cheap and has a few hours to kill, it’s not a bad way to refill that stack of empty FDs.
Of course if you can’t fix that old floppy, you can always make an IR filter out of it.
Thanks to [Stephen Walters] for the tip.
6 thoughts on “Checking Out And Reviving A Batch Of Used Floppy Disks”
Must have been one boring day to do something like that.
This isn’t how floppy disks work!? If you reformat the disk with a misaligned drive it will by definition be aligned to the drive that just formatted it!
Bad sectors are usually a bit of dust/hair. You can fix most by opening the window and rotate the disk to find it and blow it away.
Exactly. Calibrating old drives is where the fun starts….
Hmmm. I think I have a bunch of 5-14s around here somewhere. I wonder if I can sell those. Have to find something that can run an old drive (if I still have one). What about zip drives?
The only safe way to erase floppies, HDDs, SSD and other memory devices is to hit them with a 7 lbs hammer until no data can be read. Otherwise, determined attacker (say government or special forces operators) can read your files using various recovery techniques.
I would think the 7lb hammer xould leave quite a lot of magnetic stuff that could in principle be read on the remaining pieces. Especially on a floppy which will bend but not shatter (unless you dip it in liquid nitrogen first?). Less so on a glass platter hard drive which you can smash literally to a powder. But if you stop short of a powder, wouldn’t there be magnetic data remaining that could be read with specialized equipment?
