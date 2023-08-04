3D Print Your Best Friend A Wheelchair

We all know that 3D printing has been a boon for people with different life challenges. But the Ford Motor Company in Mexico wants to help dogs that need mobility assistance. They’ve designed and released P-Raptor (we presume the P is for perro), a wheelchair for pooches with rear legs. The web page is in Spanish, and translating it didn’t seem to work for some reason, but if you have any Spanish, you can probably work it out, or cut and paste just the text into your favorite translator.

The design is modular to adapt to different size dogs and different problems. It contains an electric motor in the tires. The tires themselves are oversized to help your friend cover rugged terrain. Dogs want to look cool, too, a s grill with lighting is included.

The release says it will be available for free download “soon.” You’ll enter your pup’s dimensions and other information and download custom-sized parts for you to print. All3DP mentions that they contacted Ford and were told that the final version won’t be ready until 2024. Plenty of time to tune up your 3D printer for the challenge.

Just because a puppy is born with no hind legs doesn’t mean he can’t be super cute. If you don’t mind a slightly more industrial look, we’ve seen other doggie wheelchairs before, too.