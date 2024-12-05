A Brief History Of Teleportation

OK, I know. We don’t have practical teleportation. But that hasn’t stopped generations of science fiction authors and movie makers from building stories around it. If you ask most ordinary people, they’d tell you the idea originated with the Star Trek transporter, but that’s far from the truth. So when did people start thinking about teleporting?

Ground Rules

Maybe it isn’t fair, but I will draw the line at magic or unexplained teleportation. So “The Tempest”, for example, doesn’t use technology but magic. To get to Barsoom, John Carter wished or slept to teleport to Mars. So, while technology might seem like magic, we’re focusing on stories where some kind of machine can send something — usually people — to somewhere else.

Of course, there’s a fine line between pure magic and pure technology where they overlap. For example, in the opera “Der Ring des Nibelungen”, a magic helmet gives people powers, including that of teleportation. While you could argue that Tarnhelm — the name of the magic helmet — was a technological artifact, it is still explained by magic, not science.

Some systems need a transmitter and a receiver. Sometimes, you only need the transmitter. Sometimes, you can only teleport within a limited range, but other make-believe systems can transport an entire starship across the galaxy.

Early Teleporters

The Man without a Body is a story from 1877 in which a scientist is able to transmit a cat via a telegraph wire. Encouraged, he attempts the same feat with himself, but the battery dies in the middle, leaving him with a disembodied head. The ending is decidedly devoid of science, but the story is possibly the earliest one with a machine sending matter across a distance.

Then there was “To Venus in Five Seconds.” A woman lures the hero into a room with a machine, and presumably, in five seconds, the room opens up to Venus. Sure, today, we know that Venus would kill you, but in 1897, it made for a grand adventure.

A Bit More Modern

Arthur C. Clarke’s “Travel by Wire” appeared in 1937. In fact, this was his first published story that he later didn’t think was very good. The machine was a “radio-transporter” that perhaps foreshadowed the Star Trek transporter. I’ve heard that Clarke and Roddenberry were friends, so maybe this was the inspiration for Star Trek.

The 1939 serial “Buck Rogers” showed a teleportation device (check out the 13 minute mark in the video below). Who needs elevators?

Speaking of Buck Rogers, the 1953 parody “Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century” had evaporators, which were essentially teleportation booths.

Van Vogt’s “The World of Null-A ” featured teleportation in 1945, although the story takes place in the year 2580. Asimov’s “It’s Such a Beautiful Day” from 1945 used “Doors” to move people around in the year 2117. In the end, some people rediscover the joy of a walk outdoors.

The 1950 serial “Atom Man vs. Superman” used a teleportation machine. Of course, Superman didn’t have it. Lex Luthor used it to make people disappear and reassembled them in a different place (see around the 5 minute mark).

In the second half of the 20th century, teleporters were commonplace in speculative fiction. Alfred Bester wrote about them in the 1956 novel “The Stars My Destination”. Heinlein’s “Tunnel in the Sky” was out a year earlier and stranded some students led by Rod Walker via teleportation.

Of course, many stories depend on teleporters not working very well. “The Fly” (which later became several movies) involved a scientist attempting to perfect teleportation getting mixed up with a housefly. He originally tries to teleport a cat, which I presume was a nod to “The Man Without a Body.”

Then Came…

Of course, Star Trek made the transporter a household name. Gene Roddenberry and his crew didn’t develop the concept out of some future vision. They just couldn’t figure out a cheaper way to show Captain Kirk and friends arriving on a different planet every week.

One thing that was very impressive about the Enterprise transporter is that it didn’t need a receiver. You just “beamed” people to their destination. Of course, each version of Star Trek had their own unique look and sound — sometimes more than one, as you can see in the video below.

The Physics

Of course, we don’t know how to do any sort of teleportation, but you can think about some of the limitations. Most of these devices imply that they take you (or whatever you are beaming) apart and send your actual physical substance to reconstitute at the other side. There are a few imagined systems (like the one on Dark Matter from 2015) that make a copy of you and destroy it, but that’s another problem (see The Philosophy below).

Scanning an entire body at an atomic resolution would be pretty hard. Tearing all those atoms apart, maybe even to subatomic particles, would take a lot of energy. Putting them back correctly would take even more. I’ve read estimates that the amount of data involved in such a scan would be about 1031 bytes of data, although that is, of course, an estimate.

Then there are the practical issues. You can’t just get the passenger unless you want them to appear at the destination naked, so you better scan a little further out. What happens to the vacuum left when they disappear? Do you get a thunderclap of air rushing in? Do you exchange it with the air at the destination?

Speaking of the destination, you have to conserve energy over this process. So, if you beam from a location moving faster compared to the target, where does the energy go? When you come back, where does the extra energy come from?

That’s not to say there’s no way to do these things, just it is harder than it looks at first glance. But plenty of things we do routinely today would seem impossible in 1900. Put a phone in everyone’s pocket? Bah! That would never happen. Except it did.

The Philosophy

The real problem isn’t one of technology but one of philosophy. The Ship of Theseus is a thought experiment proposed by the ancient Greek Plutarch. The idea is simple: Suppose there is a ship that was involved in a famous battle, and tourists visit it. Over the years, some of the wood on the ship rots, so carpenters replace the damaged parts. Over enough years, all the original wood is gone. None of the parts belong to the ship that fought in the battle. Is it the same ship?

The transporter suffers from the same problem (a point I made in “Last Men Standing” where a small group of humans resisted transporter technology). If you rip a person apart, did you kill them? If you put them back together, is it the same person? Or is it a new person who thinks they are the old person?

I’m not sure how you ever answer that question definitely. If someone proposed that when you sleep, you die, and a new person wakes up every morning with all your memories, you’d have a hard time refuting it. But you feel like you don’t die every night. But, then again, that’s exactly how you would feel if it were true.

One key would be if the transporter could create copies of people. Star Trek itself dabbled in this, with the transporter creating good and bad Kirk, for example. Forgetting where the extra mass went, though, it was clear that they were not copies but splits of a single original.

This follows with Thomas Hobbes’ extension of the Ship of Theseus paradox. Suppose as carpenters replaced all the parts of the original ship, they saved the pieces and used them to build a new ship. Is it now the original? It seems like if a transporter can make a full copy of you (even if it isn’t allowed to), then what is coming out at the receiver is not an original but a copy. That has major implications for what it means to be conscious and other uncomfortable topics.

Meanwhile…

I’m going to elect to not think about these things. Instead, I’m going to go enjoy more science fiction with teleportation technology in it.

While teleportation seems impossible, Dr. Hamming would encourage you to work on it, I think. Then again, maybe you could just teleport virtually.