If you were around when the Altair 8800 was king, you might remember the name Cromemco. They were an early vendor of add-ons for the Altair, along with companies like Godbout and Morrow. The company was mostly famous for a very crude digital camera for the Altair and a similarly-crude graphics interface card. They graduated into building S-100 bus computers. Like many similar companies, they could taste the upcoming home PC market, and they wanted a piece of it. Their answer? The $1,800 C-10 Cromemco Personal Computer, and you can see [Vintage Geek’s] thoughts on the odd machine in the video below.
The system ran CP/M and, like many similar systems, got lost in the rush to get the IBM PC. Compared to other computers of the time, the C-10 was compact. The keyboard layout seems odd today, but there wasn’t really much standardization in those days.
The video doesn’t feature as much of a teardown of the machine down as we would have liked, but there were a few peeks inside the monitor. They first tried powering up the computer live on the video. The screen lit up but didn’t show anything legible. We wish they had eased the voltage up on the old machine since we are reasonably certain the power supply capacitors are shot. With luck, they didn’t fry any of the components. But we hope they will get it running soon.
We didn’t remember the Cromemco C-10, but that’s not totally surprising. There were many computers that came and went during that time, from the Sol-20 to the nameless prototypes that never made it to market. If you want to see what a webcam looked like in 1975, be our guest.
2 thoughts on “An Odd Home Computer From The 1980s”
It was a funny time ln the early 80s. The z80 and 68000 were going multi user with mp/m and early unix like (cromix?). Even Ohio Scientific had a multi user is for the 6502 (os/65u).
Then came the ibm pc, single user, no network. It was like going back in the dark ages.
Not too much later sanity arose with sun workstations, running bsd.
“Then came the ibm pc, single user, no network. It was like going back in the dark ages.”
Not only that, the limitations of DOS and the popularity of the IBM PC lead programmers go off course.
In the CP/M and MP/M days, applications were well behaved.
They used CP/M functions to for i/o, which allowed applications to be portable.
With the exception for the CRT and terminal device, maybe.
Bigger programs had configuration files, to cover popular terminal types.
There also was GSX, a hardware-independent graphics library/API.
Unfortunately, the IBM PC BIOS and DOS didn’t feature something comparable.
So many applications went with the most basic video (CGA).
Tragically, it didn’t have had to be like this.
Before the IBM PC was somwhat dominant, there were MS-DOS computers, so called “MS-DOS compatibles” which had their own, enhanced architecture.
Models lile the Sirius-1/Victor 9000, Sanyo MBC-550, Triumph Adler Alphatronic PC-16, c’t 86 PC
Unfortunately, they became a footnote in history when programmers without manners started to directly support the IBM hardware (exclusively!).
If they had at least included a hardware-independent fall-back for things like video memory access and serial port i/o..
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)