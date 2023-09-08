The good news is that 3D printing lets you iterate on your design until it is just right. The bad news is that you often have to iterate your design over and over to get things to fit together. It is a little easier if you are designing both parts, but matching sizes and positions on a printed part that fits something that already exists can be a pain. Sure, you can grab the calipers and make fidgety measurements — but [Maker Tales] has a different approach. As you can see in the video below, he takes a photo, imports it into CAD, scales it, and then uses it as a reference.
If you have one, you could, of course, scan the existing part. However, if you’ve ever tried that, results vary wildly, especially with cheap hardware. [Maker Tales] just takes a picture with his phone, trying to get as straight as possible and from a distance. Once in CAD, he makes one measurement and scales the image to the correct size.
This is one of those things that should be obvious, but you don’t always think it through. Of course, it is possible to measure everything precisely or — even better — if you have the original CAD or drawing for the part that has exact measurements. But compared to making numerous precise measurements, this method is a lot less work and gives good results.
If you are creating mating parts, think about shadow lines. Many commercial parts now have CAD models as STEP files if you want to skip the scanning.
3 thoughts on “Fitting 3D Prints In A Snap”
A very simple way to avoid full size “fit test” prints is to start with a to-scale paper print out the most important dimensional slice of your model. Then move to a single layer (or two for stiffness) of the most important dimensional fit. The paper test lets you figure out if you were close at all and the one or two layer 3d print helps you ensure your extrusion tolerances are correct.
Heh…I did the same thing sorta when I copied the calibration nozzle for my PnP. I took a picture from the service manual of a picture of the part…then imported to CAD (initially inkscape but in the end fusion was easier). Since I knew the outer circle was 10mm I scaled to that and copied it. Then used my friend’s fiber laser to cut/etch a target from stainless that I put on the standard nozzle. Still needs some revision since I missed a couple things but it worked in principle. https://flic.kr/p/2orhcqw
Long ago I thought that a rig with graph paper and a camera mount would do this very well to “scan” parts into CAD. Seems like a good project to work towards :)
I might be mistaken but isn’t this the way that it is usually done? Because I’ve been doing this since 2010.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)