Hackaday Podcast 235: Licorice For Lasers, Manual Motors, And Reading Resistors

Name one other podcast where you can hear about heavy 3D-printed drones, DIY semiconductors, and using licorice to block laser beams. Throw in homebrew relays, a better mouse trap, and logic analyzers, and you’ll certainly be talking about Elliot Williams and Al Williams on Hackaday Podcast 235.

There’s also contest news, thermoforming, and something that looks a little like 3D-printed Velcro. Elliot and Al also have their semi-annual argument about Vi vs. Emacs. Spoiler alert: they decided they both suck.

Missed any of their picks? Check out the links below, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast Places to follow Hackaday podcasts: Google Podcasts

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

YouTube

Download it yourself. You can even play it backwards if you like.

Episode 235 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

In what may be a first, absolutely no one got last week’s sound: an Enigma machine in operation. Perhaps the people who knew what it sounded like were all sworn to secrecy. Listen next week for your chance to win a coveted Hackaday podcast T-shirt.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: