Most hams can tell you that it’s possible to get a nasty RF burn if you accidentally touch an antenna while it’s transmitting. However, you can also cop a nasty surprise on the receiving end if you’re not careful, as explained in a video from [Grants Pass TV Repair].
An experiment was used to demonstrate this fact involving a kite and a local AM broadcaster. A simple calculation revealed that an antenna 368 feet and 6 inches long would be resonant with the KAJO Radio signal at 1.270 MHz. At half the signal’s wavelength, an antenna that long would capture plenty of energy from the nearby broadcast antenna.
Enter the kite, which served as a skyhook to loft an antenna that long. With the wire in the air picking up a strong signal from the AM radio tower, it was possible to get a noticable RF burn simply by touching the end of the antenna.
The video explains that this is a risky experiment, but not only because of the risk of RF burn itself. It’s also easy to accidentally get a kite tangled in power lines, or to see it struck by lightning, both of which would create far greater injuries than the mild RF burn seen in the video. In any case, even if you know what you’re doing, you have to be careful when you’re going out of your way to do something dangerous in the first place.
AM radio towers aren’t to be messed with; they’ve got big power flowing. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Radio Frequency Burns, Flying A Kite, And You”
Make a hot-dog talk using an AM broadcast station – another one from Geerling Engineering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgDxXDV4_hc
First, it’s not a good idea to suspend an antenna with the kite directly attached to the wire. Use good kite line, something light and strong like Dacron line. And then suspend your antenna from that. You could attach a metal ring with a lark’s head knot and then hook the antenna from there.
That said, it’s not just RF burns that you have to worry about. Note that he was not very far away from the radio station and using a resonant half wave line. It’s also static electricity. You do not need to be near a thunderstorm to accumulate a lot of static electricity. Many years ago, a good friend of mine and I were flying kites behind his boat for use on the HF bands. It was a bright sunny day with just a very few scattered clouds. We lofted about 300′ of wire-wrapping wire as an antenna line. We were about to attach it to the antenna tuner. One of the guys picked up the loose antenna line and the static shock literally knocked him across the deck of the boat. We could hear a faint tick tick tick and didn’t realize in the bright sunlight that this was static electricity arcing to a grounded handrail.
So if you’re determined to try anything like this, keep the ground of the line, grounded. Use an RF choke or a high value resistor to ground to bleed off the charge. Safety First…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)