Running Fusion 360 On Linux With Wine

One of the major reasons why using Linux on a desktop system is unsuitable for many is due to the lack of Linux support for many major applications, including Autodesk Fusion 360. Naturally, using Wine this should be easy in an ideal world, but realistically getting something like Fusion 360 set up and ready to log in with Wine will take some serious time. Fortunately [Steve Zabka] created some shell scripts to automate the process. As demonstrated by [Tech Dregs] on YouTube, this seems to indeed work on a Fedora system, with just a few glitches.

Among these glitches are some rendering artefacts like application controls remaining on the desktop after closing the application, in-application line rendering and [Tech Dregs] was unable to switch from the DirectX 9 renderer to the DirectX 11 one. Since Fusion 360 will soon drop DirectX 9 and OpenGL support, this would seem to be rather an important detail. The GitHub project seems to indicate that this should work, but [Tech Drags] reported only getting a black screen after switching.

Clearly, using applications like Fusion 360 on Linux isn’t quite what you’d want to use for a production workflow in a commercial setting (even ignoring lack of Autodesk support), but it could be useful for students and others who’d like to not switch to Windows or MacOS just to use this kind of software for a course or hobbyist use.