When it comes to transmissions, a geared continuously-variable transmission (CVT) is a bit of a holy grail. CVTs allow smooth on-the-fly adjustment of gear ratios to maintain a target speed or power requirement, but sacrifice transmission efficiency in the process. Geared transmissions are more efficient, but shift gear ratios only in discrete steps. A geared CVT would hit all the bases, but most CVTs are belt drives. What would a geared one even look like? No need to wonder, you can see one for yourself. Don’t miss the two videos embedded below the page break.
The design is called the RatioZero and it’s reminiscent of a planetary gearbox, but with some changes. Here’s how the most visible part works: the outer ring is the input and the inner ring is the output. The three small gears inside the inner ring work a bit like relay runners in that each one takes a turn transferring power before “handing off” to the next. The end result is a smooth, stepless adjustment of gear ratios with the best of both worlds. Toothed gears maximize transmission efficiency while the continuously-variable gear ratio allows maximizing engine efficiency.
There are plenty of animations of how the system works but we think the clearest demonstration comes from [driving 4 answers] with a video of a prototype, which is embedded below. It’s a great video, and the demo begins at 8:54 if you want to skip straight to that part.
One may think of motors and gearboxes are a solved problem since they have been around for so long, but the opportunities to improve are ongoing and numerous. Even EV motors have a lot of room for improvement, chief among them being breaking up with rare earth elements while maintaining performance and efficiency.
10 thoughts on “Behold A Geared, Continuously Variable Transmission”
TLDR: Sadly, it’s just another complicated ratchet mechanism.
with a wobbly output – and still needs a friction component in the one way bearings (or a ratchet/pawl in which case it is not continuously variable)
you don’t need friction in a one way ratchet, you need a spring load. not even remotely the same thing.
you also clearly didn’t watch far enough into the video to see the speed-equalizing elliptical gears.
and no, a ratchet and pawl has absolutely no effect on the contentiousness of the gear ratio. that is entirely determined by the leverage of the drive arms.
even on a spherical-cow theoretical level, the ratchet and pawl means discontinuity of drive motion, not gear ratio. for this a classic solution exists: a flywheel.
you make it sound like the ratchet is the whole deal. it isn’t. it merely requires a ratchet, in the same way it required ball bearings and shafts and screws.
nobody’s ever done this before. requiring a ratchet as one small element is hardly a high price to pay.
Video implies the ratcheting mechanism is specifically for the bicycle application, allowing the rider to coast instead of having the tires force the rotation of the pedals. Same functionality as existing 8- or 9-speed cassettes.
My first thought was “surely some gearhead in the last few centuries designed something like this already.”
That said, even if it was designed something that worked on paper, the technical limits of the time may have made it impractical so it never saw the light of day.
the best anyone’s come up with was the thing with cones and a belt. seriously.
It seems the first application the developers are aiming for is bicycles. This means there is pretty though competition regarding efficiency and weight. Traditional chain gears have pretty good efficiency. Even designs like the Rohloff Speedhub have a hard time competing there and were just able to conquer a niche market over the years.
The prototypes that he showed in the video looked to me like they still have to go quite a way until they get their efficiency to a reasonable level.
I would have to see some real data (Efficiency, power to weight ratio, endurance) before I believe in this thing.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)