Publishing your boards on GitHub or GitLab is a must, and leads to wonderful outcomes in the hacker world. On their own, however, your board files might have the repo look a bit barren; having a picture or two in the README is the best. Making them yourself takes time – what if you could have it happen automatically? Enter [kicad-render], a GitHub&GitLab integration for rendering your KiCad projects by [linalinn].
This integration makes your board pictures, top and bottom view, generated on every push into the repo – just embed two image links into your README.md. This integration is made possible thanks to the new option in KiCad 8’s
kicad-cli – board image generation, and [linalinn]’s code makes KiCad run on GitHub/GitLab servers.
For even more bling, you can enable an option to generate a GIF that rotates your board, in the style of that one [arturo182] demo – in fact, this integration’s GIF code was borrowed from that script! Got a repository with many boards in one? There’s an option you could make work for yourself, too.
All you need to do is to follow a couple of simple steps; [linalinn] has documented both the GitHub and GitLab integration. We’ve recently talked about KiCad integrations in more detail, if you’re wondering what else your repository could be doing!
One thought on “Giving Your KiCad PCB Repository Pretty Pictures”
But before you can show a project, you have to find it…
The “KiCad Project Explorer” is a little search engine to find KiCad projects (and more)
https://forum.kicad.info/t/kicad-project-explorer/44440
https://devbisme.github.io/RepoRecon/?topic=kicad&filter=&sort=pushed:desc
