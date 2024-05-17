Recently the company currently in charge of the Winamp media player – formerly Radionomy, now Llama Group – announced that it will be making the source code of the player ‘available to developers’. Although the peanut gallery immediately seemed to have jumped to the conclusion that this meant that the source would be made available to all on the announced 24 September 2024 date, reading between the lines of the press release gives a different impression.
First there is the sign-up form for ‘FreeLlama’ where interested developers can sign up, with a strong suggestion that only vetted developers will be able to look at the code, which may or may not be accompanied by any non-disclosure agreements. It would seem appropriate to be skeptical considering Winamp’s rocky history since AOL divested of it in 2013 with version 5.666 and its new owner Radionomy not doing much development on the software except for adding NFT and crypto/blockchain features in 2022. The subsequent Winamp online service doubled down on this.
Naturally it would be great to see Winamp become a flourishing OSS project for the two dozen of us who still use Winamp on a daily base, but the proof will be in the non-NFT pudding, as the saying goes.
5 thoughts on “Winamp Source Code Will Be Opened Up, Company Says”
No other player allowed me to whip a Llama’s ass.
Aw, Winamp. I still have it installed, in a vintage version.
The plug-ins for various exotic sound formats and other weird things are great, still.
Hope compatibility remains.
I also do miss the old Shoutcast network, with all of its strange little video channels and web radio stations from across the world.
For example, I remember listening to Tangerine Radio (?) which gad played electronic music all time
or watching some channels that had episodes of Animaniacs (?) running.
This was years before YouTube had been around.
people who complain about the bloat probably also didn’t bother to de-select unneeded components during installation. you can still install a lean version if you aren’t a lazy foo.
i do like its media library though as it is capable of sorting my vast music collection properly. where most other media players scramble things, even though i make sure things are properly tagged/named.
ive been running winamp about as long as ive been using computers. glad to see the source coming out. maybe we can get a proper linux port now.
From what I’ve read, they aren’t “open-sourcing” it. To me that feels like they’re hoping lots of smarter software engineers out there will “contribute” code improvements for free. That’s like asking someone to work for you for free so you can release a new version and keep the $$$ profits.
