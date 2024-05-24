Imagine a flat surface that has no buttons on it, until they raise up like bubbles of goo for you to touch them. The Future Interface Group at Carnegie-Mellon has apparently developed just that. They’re calling the technology DynaButtons, and they look kinda weird…and very awesome.
The buttons use electro-osmotic pump technology. Basically, electricity is used to move a fluid under a flexible surface to create a dimple-shaped button. The team was able to increase the flow-rate of these pumps by 300% over traditional designs, while also integrating sensing for interactivity. This allowed the creation of a dynamic button that pops up as needed. The button design is fast and responsive. It’s able to readily change its position in an analog manner, both raising up and deflating below the base surface on command.
We don’t often cover weird goopy-looking projects around here, but maybe we should.
[Thanks to Keith Olson for the tip!]
5 thoughts on “Dynamic Buttons Are Weird Blobs You Can Press”
I’m sure these will find a use in sexbots.
I was thinking about car interfaces…
That was my first thought. If bubbles could be raised over a visual display, one could find buttons with a glance for initial target acquisition, then by feel maybe supported by some peripheral vision while central vision is focused back on the road.
“hot button” takes on new double entrendres
You don’t cover goop often, but 10.5 hours ago, you covered another electro-osmotic pump for feedback gloves. Which is kinda crazy because I’ve never heard of this stuff before.
