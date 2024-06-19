PCB business cards for electronics engineers might be very much old news in our circles, but they are still cool, not seen too much in the wild, and frankly inaccessible to those in other industries. For their entry into the 2024 Business Card Challenge, [Dima Shlenkevitch] is helping a little to alleviate this by providing a set of design examples and worked costs with suppliers.
[Dima] lists key features every PCB business card should include, such as the expected thickness, restrictions for placing NFC components, and some aesthetics tips. Make sure to choose a supplier that allows you to remove their order number from the manufactured PCB, or it will look out of place.
Ordering PCBs with these specifications to keep costs reasonable requires effort, so [Dima] offers some example designs along with the results. If you want to have pretty gold lettering and graphics, you will need ENiG plating, increasing the price. Non-standard solder mask colors can also raise the price.
Will this help with the practical aspects of driving the PCB design software and actually placing the order? Obviously not, but the information provided gives you a leg up on some of the decisions so you don’t go down an expensive rabbit hole.
3 thoughts on “2024 Business Card Challenge: PCB Business Cards For Everybody”
With exception of NFC you can do all that on cardboard, with more printing options, lower price and much reduced environmental impact. What is the advantage I am missing.
Imagine you are a stonemason, looking for someone to work under you. One day a young wannabe apprentice pulls up with his info and contacts chiseled on a granite slab. Idk about you but I would hire the kid in an instant
Hope he gives him a suitable hard hat (:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)