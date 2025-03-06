The tale of the Microsoft Xbox Kinect is one of those sad situations where a great product was used in an application that turned out to be a bit of a flop and was discontinued because of it, despite its usefulness in other areas. This article from the Guardian is a quick read on how this handy depth camera has found other uses in somewhat niche areas, with not a computer game in sight.
It’s rather obvious that a camera that can generate a 3D depth map, in parallel with a 2D reference image, could have many applications beyond gaming, especially in the hands of us hackers. Potential uses include autonomous roving robots, 3D scanning, and complex user interfaces—there are endless possibilities. Artists producing interactive art exhibits would sit firmly in that last category, with the Kinect used in countless installations worldwide.
Apparently, the Kinect also has quite the following in ghost-hunting circles, which as many a dubious TV show would demonstrate, seem almost entirely filmed under IR light conditions. The Kinect’s IR-based structured light system is well-suited for these environments. Since its processing core runs a machine learning application specifically trained to track human figures, it’s no surprise that the device can pick up those invisible, pesky spirits hiding in the noise. Anyway, all of these applications depend on the used-market supply of Kinect devices, over a decade old, that can be found online and in car boot sales, which means one day, the Kinect really will die off, only to be replaced with specialist devices that cost orders of magnitude more to acquire.
In the unlikely event you’ve not encountered non-gaming applications for the Kinect, here’s an old project to scan an entire room to get you started. Just to be perverse, here’s a gaming application that Microsoft didn’t think of, and to round out, the bad news that Microsoft has really has abandoned the product.
5 thoughts on “The Strange Afterlife Of The Xbox Kinect”
Talking about the Kinect and Not a mention of the VR sandbox?
For anyone that is interested: The older version of the Kinect is the version to snag – it is much easier to interface with via open source libraries on all the common development environments. Because of this, there is much higher demand for the older version and ebay prices reflect that.
It’s been a while since I bought and tinkered with a used Kinect, so there might have been some developments cracking the newer version since I was last looking into them.
Indeed. A peripheral killed too soon and not often enough thought of for what it’s best for. Very strange, a fairly unique case. There are Chinese knock-offs these days which interface with the same libraries which are still produced, but they aren’t as good and the documentation is very spotty. I think Lumoplay uses one.
My first MakerFaire project way back in 2012 was a OpenCV app that detected the position of your hands and applied it as differential steering values to drive a Roomba around. It was a hit when it worked, but the Sun washed out the IR light which meant a lot of the day it really struggled.
Said project: https://blog.aaroneiche.com/2012/09/20/me-at-the-portland-makerfaire/
One thing to note, especially for battery powered projects like an autonomous robot, the kinect is quite power hungry.
