If you are used to writing software for modern machines, you probably don’t think much about computing something like one divided by three. Modern computers handle floating point quite well. However, in constrained systems, there is a trap you should be aware of. While modern compilers are happy to let you use and abuse floating point numbers, the hardware is often woefully slow. It also tends to eat up lots of resources. So what do you do? Well, as [Low Byte Productions] explains, you can opt for fixed-point math.
In theory, the idea is simple. Just put an arbitrary decimal point in your integers. So, for example, if we have two numbers, say 123 and 456, we could remember that we really mean 1.23 and 4.56. Adding, then, becomes trivial since 123+456=579, which is, of course, 5.79.
But, of course, nothing is simple. Multiplyting those two numbers gives you 56088 but that’s 5.6088 and not 560.88. So keeping track of the decimal point is a little more complicated than the addition case would make you think.
How much more complicated is it? Well, the video covers a lot but it takes an hour and half to do it. There’s plenty of code and explanations so if you haven’t dealt with fixed point math or you want a refresher, this video’s worth the time to watch.
Want to do 3D rendering on an ATMega? Fixed point is your friend. We’ve done our own deep dive on the topic way back in 2016.
4 thoughts on “Fixed Point Math Exposed”
> Multiplyting those two numbers gives you 56088 but that’s 5.6088 and not 560.88. So keeping track of the decimal point is a little more complicated than the addition case would make you think.
How is that unclear to anyone with a high school diploma? If a = n/100 and b = m/100, c=a*b=(n*m)/(100*100), how is that complicated??
Don’t get me wrong I appreciate people like the guy in the video explaining this stuff and HaD staff relying this out of interest, but I would feel EXTREMELY wary if I had to work on constrained systems with someone lacking such a basic understanding of math.
When I was taking the assembly language course in college, the instructor showed us how to do arithmetic using one digit per word (obv, you could compress and use packed BCD as well), which gave you number lengths on the scale of the computer’s memory size (minus room for OS and code). The task was to calculate as many digits of Pi as possible on the machine (a CDC CYBER-74) Instructor was an apps engineer for CDC, and taught us all sorts of interesting tricks…
Does a MCU count re “Modern computers handle floating point quite well” ?? I can make calculations on GPS coordinates with 9 dec places with 64 bit ‘double’ but not 32 bit ‘float’. Using float gives the wrong answer !!
Are there really any situations where you can’t use integer math but “assume” a larger multiplier for the value?
For example, when you need a number, say 12.345, couldn’t you instead represent the number as 12345 integer for all the math operations? Of course you’d need to “know” beforehand that the multiplier x1000 is applied but besides that it would be pretty easy to work with.
Sorry I’m not really familiar with the details, hence the question.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)