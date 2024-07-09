Supercon Call For Proposals Extended: July 16th

Ever since the first Supercon, people have submitted talk proposals at the very last minute, and some even in the minutes after the last minute. We know how it is – we are fully licensed procrastineers ourselves. So with an eye toward tradition, we’re extending the Call for Speakers and the Call for Workshops one more week, until July 16th.

The Hackaday Superconference is really and truly our favorite event of the year. It’s small, but not too small. The ideas everyone brings with them, however, are big. It’s like the absolute best of Hackaday live and in person. If you’re looking for a place to give a technical talk, or just to regale us all with the trials and triumphs of hacking, you won’t find a more receptive audience anywhere. Plus, presenters get in free.

In other news, [Voja] has an alpha version of the badge finished, so all that’s left is 90% of the work disguised as 10%. Some people have asked for clues, and what we’ll say at this point is that “Simple Add Ons have underutilized I2C pins”.

Expect tickets to go on sale in the next weeks – early bird tickets sell out fast. Keep your eyes on Hackaday for the announcement post when it goes live. Or, you can skip straight to the front of the line by giving a talk. But you can’t give a talk if you don’t submit your proposal first. Get on it now, because we’re not going to extend the CFP twice!