Jenny’s (Not Quite) Daily Drivers: Raspberry Pi 1

An occasional series of mine on these pages has been Daily Drivers, in which I try out operating systems from the point of view of using them for my everyday Hackaday work. It has mostly featured esoteric or lesser-used systems, some of which have been unexpected gems and others have been not quite ready for the big time.
Today I’m testing another system, but it’s not quite the same as the previous ones. Instead I’m looking at a piece of hardware, and I’m looking at it for use in my computing projects rather than as my desktop OS. You’ll all be familiar with it: the original Raspberry Pi appeared at the end of February 2012, though it would be May of that year before all but a lucky few received one. Since then it has become a global phenomenon and spawned a host of ever-faster successors, but what of that original board from 2012 here in 2025? If you have a working piece of hardware it makes sense to use it, so how does the original stack up? I have a project that needs a Linux machine, so I’m dusting off a Model B and going down memory lane.
Rediscovering An Old Flame
It’s fair to say that Raspberry Pi have never had the fastest board on the block, or the highest specification. At any point there’s always some board or other touted as a Pi-killer because it claims to do more, but somehow they never make much impact. The reason for this is simple; alongside your Pi you are also buying the ability to run Raspberry Pi OS, and their achievement in creating a solid and well-supported operating system that still runs on their earliest boards is something their competitors can’t touch. So when I pulled out my Model B I was able to go to the Raspberry Pi downloads page and snag a Debian Bookworm image for its 32-bit processor. I went for the “lite” version; while an early Pi will run a desktop and could even be my desktop daily driver, it would be so painfully slow as to be frustrating.
My purpose for using the Pi is to run a language analysis package. Aside from fiddling with old cameras and writing about tech, I have a long history in computational language processing, and I have recently returned to my news trend analysis code and made it open-source. It’s a project whose roots go back nearly two decades, so there’s been an element of working out what my younger self was thinking. It builds and processes a corpus of news data over time from RSS feeds, and presents a web-based analysis client. 2000s-era me wrote it in PHP (don’t judge!) and I evolved a corpus structure using a huge tree of small JSON files for fast access. An earlier version of this package ran on my first Pi for many years, sitting next to my router with a USB hard disk.
Firing up an original Pi in 2025 is easy enough, as with any Pi it’s simply a case of writing the image to an SD card, hooking up the Pi to screen and peripherals, and booting it. Raspberry Pi OS is as straightforward to set up as always, and after rebooting and logging in, there I was with a shell.
Remembering, Computers Weren’t Always This Quick
My main machine is a fairly recent high-end Thinkpad laptop with an Intel Core i7, 32 GB of memory, and the fastest SSD I could afford, equipped with a hefty cache. It’s a supercomputer by any measure from the past, so I have become used to things I do in the shell being blisteringly quick. Sitting at the Pi, it’s evident that I’ll need to recalibrate my expectations, as there’s no way it can match the Thinkpad. As i waited – rather a long time – for
apt to upgrade the packages, I had time to reflect. Back in the day when I set up Linux on my 486 or my Pentium machine, I was used to waiting like this. I remember
apt upgrade being a go away and have a coffee thing, and I also remember thinking that Pentium was pretty quick, which it was for its day. But stripped of unnecessary services and GUI cruft, I was still getting all the power of the Pi in my terminal. It wasn’t bad, simply visibly slower than the Thinkpad, which to be fair, also applies to all the other computers I own.
So my little Pi 1 model B now sits again hooked up to my router and with a hefty USB drive, again waking up every couple of hours and number-crunching the world’s news. I’ve got used to its relative sloth, and to working again with
nano and
screen to get things done on it. It’s a useful little computer for the task I have for it, and it can run all day consuming only a couple of watts. As long as the Raspberry Pi people still make the Pi Zero, and I hope for a few years after they stop, it will continue to have OS support, and thus its future as my language processing machine looks assured.
The point of this piece has been to reflect on why we shouldn’t let our older hardware collect dust if it’s still useful. Of course Raspberry Pi want to sell us a new Pi 5, and that board is an amazing machine. But if your task doesn’t need all that power and you still have the earlier model lying around, don’t forget that it’s still a capable little Linux board that you probably paid quite a lot less for. You can’t argue with that.
8 thoughts on “Jenny’s (Not Quite) Daily Drivers: Raspberry Pi 1”
Thank you for the reminder! I’ve got a couple of 3B’s in my drawer that I’ve been disregarding for their lack of integrated WiFi when I should really do some extra evaluation if any projects actually NEED Wifi.
Pi 3B has wifi.
Pi was a revelation, even though I’d seen and played with PCMCIA sized ‘industrial’ embedded PC compatible computers before, none of them were as complete or easy to use out of the box as the Pi
My Pi model B is still sat on my network blocking ads with PiHole and it’s been faultless for a good number of years
I recently dug up a rpi1 model A from my parts bin. It has 256MB of RAM, no ethernet, and a single usb port. I found out it was supposed to be enough to run pihole. I decided to try it out and to my surprise it actually works just fine (with a usb to ethernet adapter). Even the web interface isn’t too slow. Update IS a get up and grab a coffee event though…
I love the reliability and simplicity of the pi and have a dozen around the house most of which stay on 24/7 doing their thing and have done for many years. Visual website health monitors, favourite webcam displays, music playback, security, slo-mo film picture frame , epaper slide show or info display. And whenever one does need updating or modifying it is quick to connect to from any pc and run the necessary in a console.
Whilst the esps arduinos and 555s (lol) have their place in my house, the pi rules most of my small projects.
My original Pi is still hard at work. Collecting data on ATSC time from a SiliconDust HDHR and even serving up web pages. As http://cosmac.ddns.net
I was a huge Pi fan. I got a 1B when it came out in 2012, and every single other model as well up to the 4B. Most of them served time as a simple desktop, pihole, flight tracker, etc.
I broke with tradition with the Pi 5. It simply isn’t the value proposition it once especially considering it needs active cooling, an NVME SSD, a special power supply, etc all of which you buy separately, compared to an N100 minipc that comes with more ram, SSD, power supply and everything you need to plug in to a monitor and boot up.
That said I do look back on pi’s fondly.
Thanks for the reminder! I need to get back and use some of those older boards tucked away. I always bought 3-5 of each generation, so have a pile of them sitting there unused. Now have at least 5 PI-5s up and running. I do enjoy working with my RPI SBCs (including the zeros) and Pico (and other RP2040 and RP2350 based) boards. Note I have a Ryzen 5900X workstation (Running KUbuntu) for development, so my RPI boards are all used for projects.
The RPI5 obviously is the best of the bunch as it brings together all the things I was wishing for over the previous generations (other than A/D integrated pins, but PICO has those). It has great value as far as I am concerned. Nice credit card sized computer with GPIO/cameras/NVMe. Runs decent on an SD card, full independent USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports as well as the 1Gb ethernet port. Enough power now to easily handle exernal USB portable drives. Fast. Two displays if you need ’em (or headless as that is how I run most of mine). You have the option of passive cooling or active cooling. Boot off of NVME or USB 3.0 for even faster storage/program loading. And memory options from 2GB to 16GB of memory… Can’t go wrong with this iteration. I sound like a commercial… but I really am satisfied with the end-to-end RPI eco-system. Works well for me.
