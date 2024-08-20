Are You Using Your Calipers Wrong?

It used to be that calipers were not a common item to have in an electronics lab. However, smaller parts, the widespread use of 3D printers and machining tools, and — frankly — cheap imported calipers have made them as commonplace as an ordinary ruler in most shops. But are you using yours correctly? [James Gatlin] wasn’t and he wants to show you what he learned about using them correctly.

The video that you can see below covers digital and vernier calipers. You might think digital calipers are more accurate, in practice, they are surprisingly accurate, although the digital units are easier to read.

Regardless of how you read them, there are four main methods of using the device. The big jaws measure the outside of things, and the tips on the other side can measure inner spaces. The video shows how to line up for the best accuracy.

The depth and step measurements are also common features and require care to position correctly, depending on what you are measuring. The step measurement is one we always forget about.

We didn’t realize that when you see CE on the back of your calipers, it might mean “conformité européenne” to reflect standards compliance, or China Export which means… well, probably nothing other than it came from China. How do you tell the difference? The video shows you.

If you have digital calipers, why not hack them? There’s more than one tweak you can make to them.