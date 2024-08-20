Are You Using Your Calipers Wrong?

It used to be that calipers were not a common item to have in an electronics lab. However, smaller parts, the widespread use of 3D printers and machining tools, and — frankly — cheap imported calipers have made them as commonplace as an ordinary ruler in most shops. But are you using yours correctly? [James Gatlin] wasn’t and he wants to show you what he learned about using them correctly.
The video that you can see below covers digital and vernier calipers. You might think digital calipers are more accurate, in practice, they are surprisingly accurate, although the digital units are easier to read.
Regardless of how you read them, there are four main methods of using the device. The big jaws measure the outside of things, and the tips on the other side can measure inner spaces. The video shows how to line up for the best accuracy.
The depth and step measurements are also common features and require care to position correctly, depending on what you are measuring. The step measurement is one we always forget about.
We didn’t realize that when you see CE on the back of your calipers, it might mean “conformité européenne” to reflect standards compliance, or China Export which means… well, probably nothing other than it came from China. How do you tell the difference? The video shows you.
If you have digital calipers, why not hack them? There’s more than one tweak you can make to them.
The “China Export” thing is a myth.
Meh.
I’m also quite sure there is a town somewhere in China especially for all those “Made in Germany” stamps.
The amount of ways they manage to misspell “Mitutoyo” is also both hilarious and sad. While it’s still possible to buy something with “Mitutoyo” stamped on it (without spelling errors) and you can even buy it for prices high enough that it could be the real thing, you would be mad if you tried. Chinese law is (purposefully) very shaky on brandnames, which is very understandable if you realize they had none of their own for a long time and had therefore nothing to loose, while they had much to gain by playing the ignorant fool.
In the USA it used to be the opposite. They had strong brand names and still have (overzealous?) patriotism. And this has escalated to the point that it is forbidden to import yellow multimeters.
It’s the difference between the west side and the east side of this round ball of mud.
The CE on the calipers does not mean China Export. It is just a fraudulent conformance stamp, intended not to be a technical violation of conformance certification.
Attractive myth? yup.
Long since debunked. Yup.
Even the Wikipedia page on the CE mark has a section devoted to this, and has for years.
The video is otherwise pretty good as an introduction. Just remember at all times: NO caliper is very good. Many are good enough. Abbe’s principle describes the primary geometric issues, but, additionally, only one of the three, four, or five common types of measurement can actually be in calibration, and the internal measure jaws usually need additional correction for knifeedge offset over the smaller (<25mm or do) sizes. Digital types allow for user compensation of offset, so can usually meet spec on regions of the (physical) scale that are in calibration for any but the inside jaws without further compensation.
My “best” digital caliper has a graduated resolution of 0.01mm (the 0.005mm caliper from the same prominent manufacturer has exactly the same precision and accuracy spec… the extra half digit is a distraction and meaningless). It is PRECISE to 0.03mm (the nature of the scale and measurement thereof) and ACCURATE to 0.05mm, though only for measures <100mm, and only for the calibrated outside measurement jaw faces at the point 1mm from the beam end of the ground surface, measuring a cylindrical part, at 20C. (The calibration is done using a steel reference, so on other materials, the tool will likely not meet standard, even with temperature correction)
Beyond 100mm, the accuracy drops, and there are several steps as the measure gets larger.
I do have a 1000mm caliper (vernier) with the same general specs, but it is calibrated at 800mm (last time), so from 700 to 900mm, it meets the above. If I need it in a different region, the vernier scale can be adjusted if needed at the time of calibration, though I think it will probably make calibration anywhere over the range as it is. I just haven’t had the need.
It is a rabbit hole…. A deep one. (Care to guess what a significant part of my professional life has involved?)
But my calipers have a dial, you insensitive clod!
You can get a set of precision length standards on eBay for thin money, and use these to confirm that your digital caliper is accurate.
A real digital caliper will turn off when you press the button, so the battery will last several years in typical usage. A cheap Chinese caliper will turn off the display, but not the caliper, when the button is pressed. These will drain the battery in 3 months or so, leading to always requiring a new battery when you need to use your caliper. Ugh!
Don’t use the thread/hole information on the back of the caliper, it’s a little complicated and it’s not as useful. Instead, look up a chart of “tap hole” and “clearance hole” for whichever screw/bolt you’re using and use the chart recommendation.
A standard drill set includes about 200 drills from 0 to 1/2 inch, so a full set has a drill about every 2 thou or so. There are three measurement systems: the fractions (5/32, 7/64, and so on), AWG (american wire gauge), and the lettered set, making about 200 drills in total.
If you use the actual clearance recommendation for tapping or clearance, it works out much much better than going with the closest fractional value. For example, for a 1/4 inch bolt you should use an F or H bit and not a 1/4 bit as you might expect.
My hobbyist work jumped an order of magnitude better once I started using the correct drills for the holes I needed. (Also, you can sometimes use the drill shanks to measure hole sizes, in cases where the caliper won’t work.)
Harbor Freight has a 115 cobalt drill set that has all three size types and works very well for clearance and tap holes.
Here’s a chart of tap and clearance holes to use:
Don’t get a caliper from Harbor Freight, ever. Go to the store, take one of the 6″ calipers out of the box, and run it back and forth with your finger. If it feels gritty like there’s sand in the mechanism, don’t buy it. Also, the Harbor Freight versions are the cheap Chinese ones that will eat a battery in a couple of months.
