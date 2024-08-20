In theory, water and electric current will cause electrolysis and produce oxygen and hydrogen as the water breaks apart. In practice, doing it well can be tricky. [Relic] shows an efficient way to produce an electrolysis cell using a few plastic peanut butter jars and some hardware.
The only tricky point is that you need hardware made of steel and not zinc or other materials. Well, that and the fact that the gasses you produce are relatively dangerous.
To that end, [Relic] includes an “I don’t want to explode switch” in the system by routing tubes of gas through a second jar filled with water so that the water will block its return.
Of course, we’ve seen the same setup created with a battery, two coils of wire, and some test tubes, but this can certainly produce more hydrogen faster. Like most of these designs, you can scale them by adding more steel parts. The more surface area, the more gas you’ll produce.
We’ve seen a number of similar generators before, but each one is a little different. If you want to get really fancy, you can turn to automation.
3 thoughts on “Pulling Hydrogen Out Of The Water”
When I made a hydrolysis machine when I was a teenager (13-14?) I had a lot of problems with corrosion. My solution was I pulled the carbon rods of the D cells. I very tightly tied stranded copper wire that I stripped a few inches (just a bunch of granny knots). And covered the connection with epoxy. That did the trick. No more weird green smelly water that was probably poisonous. Some white film still formed on the surface, but I had to run it hard for quite a while to get that.
A small plastic toy hand pump and I was able to get some balloons to float. Even with ear protection they were horribly loud when lit. But putting a little H2 in a test tube and lighting that got me the nice slow burn to confirm I did manage to collect decently pure H2 gas. (a fast burn would have indicate that it was contaminated with oxygen)
Electrolysis, not hydrolysis.
A hydrolysis machine is used to decompose organic matter, like dissolving dead pets or converting wood into ethanol.
The tin lining of “tin” cans is a good electrode material. Electrical tape on the edges to prevent other reactions. And the tin doesn’t react quickly with oxygen, so you can collect O2 and H2 if you wish. Sodium hydrogen sulfate—sodium bisulfate or solid “pool acid”— or washing soda—sodium carbonate—as the electrolyte. Safer than H2SO4. Did that one over a half-century ago. The instructions were in my science book…How times have changed.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)