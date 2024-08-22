If you’re running a big factory, you’ve probably got a massively expensive contract with a major programmable logic controller (PLC) manufacturer. One shudders to think about the cost of the service subscription on that one. If you’re working on a smaller scale, though, you might consider a DIY PLC like this one from [Mr Innovative.]
PLCs are rarely cutting-edge; instead, they’re about reliability and compliance with common industry standards. To that end, this design features the ATmega328P. Few other microcontrollers are as well understood or trusted as that one. The device is compatible with RS232 and RS485 and will run off 24 VDC, both of which you would find in a typical industrial environment. It offers 24 V digital inputs and outputs, as well as analog inputs and outputs from 0 to 10 V. [Mr Innovative] demonstrates it by hooking up a DWIN human-machine interface (HMI) for, well… human interaction, and a variable frequency drive to run a motor.
If you want to run a basic industrial-lite system but can’t afford the real industrial price tag, you might enjoy tinkering around at this level first. It could be a great way to get a simple project up and running without breaking the bank. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “A Cheap DIY PLC Based On The Atmega328P”
Cheap industrial PLC can be had for 200 bucks already and, depending on vendor, the software for them can be free (e.g. ABB PLCs). There are even Arduino-based PLCs.
No expensive subscription necessary.
PLCs make sense if you are automating some (relatively simple) process but you need the robustness of the device. E.g. they are designed to survive the electrician shorting mains voltage into the I/O terminals. Signalling is usually done at 24V or 48V, for noise immunity and reliability (24V breaks oxidation on switch or relay contacts easily).
One shudders to think about the cost of the service subscription on that one.
10k a year for one of the big names.
Also Rockwell dings you a bit harder for the PLC itself than some other vendors but… yeah A NEW CAR!!!!
Also I’ve never heard of a PLC suriving mains short to IO…. they can survive ESD but probably not a mains short. In any case “Mains” in most PLC cabinets is 480V… if you are UL listed or certified by some other group, you are never going to short 480V to PLC IO BY DESIGN…
If you search Aliexrpess for FX2N, you’ll find similar looking PLC’s in lots of variants, from small ones such as this (about 5 inputs & 5 outputs) and bigger ones (16 inputs / 16 outputs). There are also other options you can choose between:
* Bare PCB.
* DIN rail mount, open frame.
* Complete Enclosure.
* Relay or transistor output.
* Screw connectors or pluggable screw connectors.
And as far as I know all these have an STM32F103. Prices for these start around EUR25 for a completely built PCB.
This Mr Innovative sells his (bare) PCB’s with schematic for USD 10, but judging from his youtube video, the power supply does not look very good. It looks like it there is just an MP1584 PCB piggy backing on this PLC. It’s adequate for DIY, but not really for a PLC, for which you expect more industrial robustness. The PLC from Aliexpress has the SMPS build o the main board, much more / bigger capacitors and a fairly big common mode filter before the SMPS circuit.
For programming. A few days ago I saw that arduino has plc programming software on their website these days. (I normally don’t go to arduino website, I got lost). But it’s not open source. You have to buy some key to unlock the software, and you have to fiddle with that key to get it to work. Not my piece of cake.
I once had a few PLC lessons at school. You had to draw weird ladder diagrams, and then fiddle with “coils” and switches to remember a bit. No thank you mam, just give me a decent programming language in which I can simply declare a variable and then use it’s bits, use it as a counter etc. I find it hard to comprehend that anyone who has learned a bit of programming in C / C++ or eve micropython, would want to go back to the archaic “PLC” stuf. But to each his own.
Oh, Th FX2N PLC’s from Aliexpress tend to have pads to add a programming connector for the STM32 :) (But I can’t guarantee the would all have this).
Prices
” I find it hard to comprehend that anyone who has learned a bit of programming in C / C++ or eve micropython, would want to go back to the archaic “PLC” stuf. But to each his own.”
It does depend on the job market, getting laid off from one area gets one to consider “transferable skills”.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)