The Life Cycle Of Nuclear Fission Fuel: From Stars To Burn-Up

Outdone only by nuclear fusion, the process of nuclear fission releases enormous amounts of energy. The ‘spicy rocks’ that are at the core of both natural and artificial fission reactors are generally composed of uranium-235 (U-235) along with other isotopes that may or may not play a role in the fission process. A very long time ago when the Earth was still very young, the ratio of fissile U-235 to fertile U-238 was sufficiently high that nuclear fission would spontaneously commence, as happened at what is now the Oklo region of Gabon.
Although natural decay of U-235 means that this is unlikely to happen again, we humans have learned to take uranium ore and start a controlled fission process in reactors, beginning in the 1940s. This can be done using natural uranium ore, or with enriched (i.e. higher U-235 levels) uranium. In a standard light-water reactor (LWR) a few percent of U-235 is used up this way, after which fission products, mostly minor actinides, begin to inhibit the fission process, and fresh fuel is inserted.
This spent fuel can then have these contaminants removed to create fresh fuel through reprocessing, but this is only one of the ways we have to extract most of the energy from uranium, thorium, and other actinides like plutonium. Although actinides like uranium and thorium are among the most abundant elements in the Earth’s crust and oceans, there are good reasons to not simply dig up fresh ore to refuel reactors with.
All About The Neutrons
Forming nuclei as heavy as uranium requires something more than the standard nuclei-forming process (s-process) in the average star. An integral part of nuclear astrophysics, the s-process stands for ‘slow’ and refers to the rate of neutron capture of nuclei. Essentially it refers to the number of neutron captures that happen before nuclear decay can occur. The s-process is sufficient to create many of the elements we know from the periodic table heavier than iron (Fe) via various decay chains, with the remaining elements requiring the much higher neutron-density flux of the rapid, or r-process.
The difference between the s- and r-process is quite severe, with the s-process requiring seed nuclei from the proton, or p-process, while the r-process with many orders of magnitude higher neutron capture events can create its own own nuclei and from them the heavy elements such as the actinide series that include americium, plutonium, as well as a range of synthetic elements commonly referred to as the transuranium elements: the transuranics. Within an astrophysical context, however, neutron stars are probably the biggest source of these heavier elements.
Once this proverbial stardust has gone through planet formation, the first multicellular life can evolve into intelligent life over the course of a few million years. After this, said intelligent life can then proceed to dig up uranium ore for use in a nuclear fission reactor.
During the millions of years that humanity took to evolve to this point, however, the fissile U-235 has largely undergone decay already, while the fertile U-238 isotope, which can become fissile upon neutron capture, now makes up most of the uranium ore recovered today. This is why for certain types of fission reactors that use slow neutrons the uranium fuel is ‘enriched’, meaning that the amount of U-235 in it is increased from the approximate natural 0.7% to 3 – 5% for use in LWRs.
After the optional enrichment step, fuel fabrication can commence. The typically ceramic fuel pellets are then inserted into a fission reactor and the U-235 is exposed to a neutron source that then kickstarts a nuclear chain reaction.
Reprocessing And Pyroprocessing
The exposure of fissile isotopes to neutrons results in rapid nuclear decay, along well-known decay chains into a range of different isotopes. Some of these are helpful – like fissile Pu-239 – but minor actinides, Pu-240 as well as other isotopes that are formed inside the ceramic LWR fuel pellets will interfere with the nuclear chain reaction, reducing its efficiency. After replacing such spent fuel with fresh fuel, the spent LWR fuel can then be processed in a number of ways to use up the remaining fissile isotopes, the primary ones being reprocessing and pyroprocessing.
Effectively, the spent LWR fuel isn’t so different from the uranium ore, with the isotopes being separated from the ceramic material rather than the minerals in uranium ore. This process can be performed in a few ways:
- hydrometallurgy – dissolving into an aqueous solution, e.g. PUREX.
- electrometallurg – using electric current.
- pyrometallurgy – smelting the pellets to separate the metal from the mineral.
Of these hydrometallurgy is the oldest method, as well as the one most commonly used. France’s La Hague reprocessing plant processes about 1700 tons of spent fuel per year using the PUREX (plutonium-uranium-extraction) method which uses concentrated nitric acid to assist in separating the uranium and plutonium via solvent extraction steps along which various other isotopes (e.g. neptunium for Pu-238 production) can be separately recovered.
The remaining liquid after PUREX contains about 3% of the original used fuel material, which is generally disposed of as high-level waste with this reprocessing process. The recovered uranium and plutonium is then used together with fresh uranium to create a blend (mixed oxide, or MOX) fuel that can be used in LWRs again. There are a few variations on the basic PUREX process, but they all come with various trade-offs and the necessity for a long and tedious process.
This is where pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWRs) and fast neutron reactors (FNRs) can provide the missing link to fully close the uranium fuel cycle.
Fast Neutrons
The PHWR reactor uses so-called ‘heavy water’ (deuterium), which unlike its lighter sibling does not moderate neutrons, thus allowing for a PHWR to also work with fast neutrons. Unlike the slower, thermal neutrons in water-moderated LWRs, this means that these reactors can also use much more of the fertile isotopes in the fuel. An interesting approach here is the direct use of spent LWR fuel in Canadian-designed CANDU PHWRs, called DUPIC. Normally CANDU reactors use either natural or only slightly enriched uranium fuel, using which they can achieve very high burn-up rates.
This DUPIC method does not require any reprocessing, but takes the ceramic fuel and merely puts it into fuel assemblies that work in the CANDU reactor. This and similar approaches are being trialed by South Korea, and China.
Effectively the use of PHWRs is similar to FNRs, which are a popular choice for closing the uranium fuel cycle, including the currently under construction Natrium reactor by TerraPower. By increasing the selection of available neutrons (thermal and fast), FNRs can effectively function as a breeder (turning fertile isotopes into fissile ones) while burning up all fissile isotopes. As this includes minor actinides and transuranics, this means that in an FNR theoretically every single last bit of radioactive fuel can be used, leaving no radioactive waste to handle. Through a constant process of neutron capture within the reactor, the isotopes will rush through their decay chains until finally reaching a state where their nuclear cross-spectrum no longer makes them viable nuclear fuel, or a radiological hazard.
So why is that we don’t fully burn up uranium fuel fully today, but instead usually use a once-through fuel cycle?
It’s The Economy, Silly
One defining characteristic of nuclear fission plants is that the fuel costs end up being practically a rounding error over their operating life. This is defined both by the abundance of uranium ore and the relatively small amounts of it needed by an LWR’s roughly two-yearly refuel cycle. Although countries like France reprocess virtually all of their LWR fuel, this is more a part of their energy independence strategy, even if it has the benefit of minimizing the amount of nuclear waste. While the PUREX process results in high-level waste, this type of waste also decays very rapidly, reaching background levels within a matter of decades.
With the current resurgence in new nuclear construction, uranium commodity prices have also gone up, along with newly (re)opened uranium mines getting a lot of investor interest. Although uranium is incredibly abundant in the soil (with much more dissolved in the oceans), economics says that with more economical ways to close the uranium fuel cycle, reprocessing, reusing and burning up uranium fuel becomes the logical approach.
Before even tapping into fertile isotopes like thorium 232, the uranium we can extract today for energy production should be enough to last us many thousands of years. All because of the neutron flux in stars capturing all this energy, which is a process that continues to this day throughout the Universe.
Featured image: Solar flare on the Sun’s surface. (Credit: NASA)
6 thoughts on “The Life Cycle Of Nuclear Fission Fuel: From Stars To Burn-Up”
The idea of leaving rapidly decaying nuclear waste is an important advantage. I’m not superstitious about fission power, but having waste products that last 100,000 years is a serious problem – and as far as I’m aware only Finland, in the entire world, has made a serious effort to inter them. If PUREX allows a reactor to produce only short-lived waste, it would solve a major problem with nuclear power. No doubt it has other disadvantages…
Nuclear fuel was radioactive before it came out of the ground and it’s less energetic when buried again. As for miners in 99,999 years randomly digging deep holes in a planet naturally full of things like asbestos, arsenic and radon without the basic precautions that would detect man made decay products feels far fetched.
Seeing all the fear around nuclear waste and the outcry over the zero deaths at Fukushima and the less-than-if-it-were-a-coal-plant number of deaths from Chernobyl, I can’t help feeling the hand of the fossil fuel industry in stopping the one technology that could realistically avert climate disaster.
It’s not like nuclear waste is a non-issue, but it would be nice to see it more frequently compared to the consequences of fossil fuels. A comparison of human deaths and square kilometers rendered uninhabitable per terawatt-hour should be in the foreground of every one of these discussions.
There’s no need to attribute much of it to conspiracy, though. Hanlon’s Razor accounts for it quite well; just assume that journalists are no smarter than the average schmuck and are just as vulnerable to overemphasizing dramatic but rare events. Add in the economic incentive to produce sensationalist clickbait instead of sober reporting, and it’s no wonder that a singular event like Fukushima gets a thousand times more coverage than the constant background of dead coal miners, cancer and asthma clusters downwind of plants, lush valleys turned into barren moonscapes of tailings and ash, and so on.
The issue with NPP is even if they themselves don’t emit much CO2, they still require very precise steelmaking, and in terms of emissions, making a ton of alloy steel is equivalent to 10000 people driving their cars daily for over 7500 years. If we seriously think about decarbonisation of our environment, then we should focus our attention on sustainable architecture and solar power, not massive monuments to 1950s nuclear hype.
“Within an astrophysical context, however, neutron stars are probably the biggest source of these heavier elements.”
It’s not exactly that the neutron stars are the source, it’s the process of forming the neutron stars that’s the source. The neutron stars themselves aren’t producing anything – when the star runs out of fuel and collapses, you start to get rapid neutron stuffing due to absurd neutron densities: those elements can get ejected either basically right away in the supernova or later if there’s a binary merger where some of the neutron star material gets ejected.
Also, the s-process doesn’t need seed nuclei from the p-process: it needs heavy seed nuclei from something, meaning it’s a secondary process: you’re not going to get significant s-process element formation if your star originally started from H/He (a pop-III star, with zero metallicity). In other words, the s-process needs seed nuclei (primarily iron) from former generations of stars, because you’re not going to have any iron in a star that starts with H/He because once it reaches iron, it’s dead (fusing iron takes energy rather than producing it).
Not sure where you saw stuff on the p-process: the p-process is proton capture (as opposed to neutron capture) and requires very different conditions. The B2FH paper (the seminal nucleosynthesis paper) referred to the p-process as occurring in supernovae, but that turned out to be wrong. The entire point of the p-process at all is that there are a few isotopes which are proton-rich (rather than neutron-rich) and so can’t be produced by the s or r processes (which are neutron-capture processes).
The issue with p-process elements is that it requires both high proton density and high energy, which is tough: a lot of p-process elements are likely formed from the shock front of a supernova, as opposed to the collapse of the supernova. Basically, imagine that the shock front reaches the older shell of the star (with lighter elements) and you just superheat/supercompress them.
Essentially if you look at one of the Charts of the Nuclides (which typically has Y as proton number, X as neutron number), anything basically on the ‘stable’ line is s-process, stuff above the stable line is p-process, and stuff below is r-process. This is super simplified but a decent understanding.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)