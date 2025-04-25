In the 2000s, the DVD industry was concerned about piracy, in particular the threat to their business model presented by counterfeit DVDs and downloadable movies. Their response was a campaign which could be found embedded into the intro sequences of many DVDs of the era, in which an edgy font on a black background began with “You wouldn’t steal a car.. “. It was enough of a part of the background noise of popular culture that it has become a meme in the 2020s, reaching many people with no idea of its origins. Now in a delicious twist of fate, it has been found that the font used in the campaign was itself pirated. Someone should report them.
The font in question is FF Confidential, designed by [Just van Rossum], whose brother [Guido] you may incidentally know as the originator of the Python programming language. The font in the campaign isn’t FF Confidential though, as it turns out it’s XBAND Rough, a pirated copy of the original. What a shame nobody noticed this two decades ago.
It’s a bit of fun to delight in an anti-piracy campaign being caught using a dodgy font, but if this story serves to tell us anything it’s that the web of modern intellectual property is so labyrinthine as to be almost impossible to navigate without coming a cropper somewhere. Sadly the people caught out in this case would be the last to call for reform of the intellectual property environment, but as any sane heads would surely agree, such reform is overdue.
If copyright gives you a headache, here’s our take on it.
9 thoughts on “You Wouldn’t Steal A Font…”
“a pirated copy of the original”
When it comes to fonts, you need to define that in detail.
Intellectual property isn’t real in the first place. Copyright and patents should be abolished. No one should be granted an artificial monopoly over anything just because they made it first. Monopolies are bad, remember?
which basically takes the incentive out of building anything or creating anything. if it weren’t for the profit motive involved with patents, we wouldn’t have even got to the steam age.
why put years of your life into inventing something, if 30 seconds after you show it someone comes along and steals it?
Innovation and products would still happen, for sure.
This thing is happening inside China and it is just their normal standard. Strong ones will survive and those who loose, start over.
Yeah, this. The guys currently manufacturing the components for the modern world don’t seem to care about intellectual property, and it works for them. Why should I care about it either? Patents slow down progress.
I was gonna say that James Watt’s patents in fact stifled innovation, but https://www.jstor.org/stable/10.1086/658495 (I only read the abstract) claims that is a hoax…
Even if you only invent things for the sake of money (which is lame, and you’re probably a bad inventor), who’s to say that the guy copying you is any good? You’ve got the practice at making the thing, because you designed it. Out-compete him in the market! Don’t abuse the force of law to grant yourself an unfair advantage.
yep, this is why open-source has been such a flop, with only 96% of codebases containing open-source code. there’s absolutely zero incentive to develop it.
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/developer/articles/guide/the-careful-consumption-of-open-source-software.html
Damn, i could have sworn the ad said “You wouldn´t download a car” ….. anyone else?
