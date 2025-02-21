A New 8-bit CPU For C

It is easy to port C compilers to architectures that look like old minicomputers or bigger CPUs. However, as the authors of the Small Device C Compiler (SDCC) found, pushing C into a typical 8-bit CPU is challenging. Lessons learned from SDCC inspired a new 8-bit architecture, F8. This isn’t just a theoretical architecture. You can find an example Verilog implementation in the SDDC project and on GitHub. The name choice may turn out to be unfortunate as there was an F8 CPU from Fairchild back in the 1970s that apparently few people remember.
In the video from FOSDEM 2025, [Phillip Krause] provides a nice overview of the how and why of F8. While it might seem odd to create a new 8-bit CPU when you can get bigger CPUs for pennies, you have to consider that 8-bit machines are more than enough for many jobs, and if you can squeeze one into an FPGA, it might be a good choice as opposed to having to get a bigger FPGA to hold your design and a 32-bit CPU.
Many 8-bit computers struggle with efficient C code mainly because the data size is smaller than the width of a pointer. Doing things like adding two numbers takes more code, even in common situations. For example, suppose you have a pointer to an array, and each element of the array is four bytes wide. To find the address of the n’th element, you need to compute: element_n = base_address + (n *4). On, say, an 8086 with 16-bit pointers and many 16-bit instructions and addressing modes can do the calculation very succinctly.
Other problems you frequently run into with compiling code for small CPUs include segmented address spaces, dedicated registers for memory indexing, and difficulties putting wider items on a stack (or, for some very small CPUs, even having a stack, at all).
The wish list was to include stack-relative addressing, hardware 8-bit multiplication, and BCD support to help support an efficient printf implementation.
Keep in mind, it isn’t that you can’t compile C for strange 8-bit architectures. SDDC is proof that you can. The question is how efficient is the generated code. F8 provides features that facilitate efficient binaries for C programs.
We’ve seen other modern 8-bit CPUs use SDCC. Writing C code for the notorious PIC (with it’s banked memory, lack of stack, and other hardships) was truly a surreal experience.
I was absolutely floored when I found out there are Chinese 8 bit MCUs which can do Bluetooth. It didn’t even have an FPU otherwise!
Kinda makes sense though, if you have everything (timers, serial interfaces, DMA, etc) in hardware, why do you need a 32 bit CPU?
Can you name a few models, so I can look them up at Ali? If they support BLE on top that would be very useful to me. Cheers!
If you want an 8-bit C-compatible MCU there’s Atmega. Otherwise it’s cheaper to just go with Cortex M0 (or M3 or even M4).
Also the 6809. But that’s from the dark times of the 20th century, so nobody remembers it.
I taught 6809 embedded systems at Purdue in the late 80s. We had 16 SWTPC systems in the lab. We walked students through developing a round-robin multitasking system with circular buffered interrupt driven I/O in a semester. One lab was to write a driver that controlled a paper tape reader, turning the reader on and off as the buffer was emptied, passing data to a loader.
The development cycles were low-level, cross-compiling on a VAX and then downloading to a bootloader (that the students also wrote) with S-records.
The C compiler worked very well, and the 6809 instruction set was really nice. Indirect addressing from pointed in memory in a single instruction was better than what the 8085 offered. I asked the students to come up with a mnemonic for the flag bits EFH1NZVC. One student wrote “Extra Fast Hardware 1nrerruots Never Zap Vital Code”.
It also had rudimentary BCD support, addition only, I don’t know why they bothered–BCD subtraction required you to manage carries in code.
AVR-8 is indeed battle-tested and has very good documentation. I can only recommend it as a start, since it is easy to understand (no MMU, no caches, …). ARM is a whole different level of complexity, but also a whole different level of (compute) power.
The CC5X compiler generates code for tiny PIC chips like the PIC16 and PIC12. I used it for the Curilights project. Google CC5X C Compiler.
Providing links separately so they don’t get killed by moderation:
https://curilights.com
https://www.bknd.com/cc5x/
curilights.com
Lovely documentation for those of us casually browsing on the web who eschew videos.
https://github.com/f8-arch/doc/blob/trunk/manual.tex
The example they give of an array with 4 byte wide elements doesn’t need a MUL, it needs a left shift by 2 bits (and then the ADD of the array base address).
Is there a comparison with other 8-bit architectures that shows where F8 is better (apart from being GPL) for the C use case.
Can we start the Rust arguments already btw?
