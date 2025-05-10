PoE-powered GPIB Adapter With Ethernet And USB-C Support

In the world of (expensive) lab test equipment the GPIB (general purpose interface bus) connection is hard to avoid if you want any kind of automation, but nobody likes wrangling with the bulky cables and compatibility issues when they can just use Ethernet instead. Here [Chris]’s Ethernet-GPIB adapter provides an easy solution, with both Power over Ethernet (PoE) and USB-C power options. Although commercial adapters already exist, these are rather pricey at ~$500.

Features of this adapter include a BOM total of <$50, with power provided either via PoE (802.3af) or USB-C (5V-only). The MCU is an ATmega4809 with the Ethernet side using a Wiznet W5500 SPI Ethernet controller. There is also a serial interface (provided by a CH340X USB-UART adapter), with the firmware based on the AR488 project.

The adapter supports both the VXI-11.2 and Prologix protocols, though not at the same time (due to ROM size limitations). All design documents are available via the GitHub repository, with the author also selling assembled adapters and providing support primarily via the EEVBlog forums.