If you’re a collector of older TVs, you’re probably facing the problem in some form of having no transmissions to tune in to. With many sets you can use a SCART or other A/V input, but nothing beats using the thing as it was intended. [BorisDigital] had exactly this problem, and since he worked in a TV transmitter control room in the 1990s, he’s made a small TV station that looks and operates like the real thing.
It’s a 10 inch rack stuffed with goodies, each of which replicates the function of a piece of broadcast gear which would have cost a small fortune back in the day. At the top is a transmitter, a relatively inexpensive board from China. Below it a clock and audio monitor powered by a Pi Pico, then a vectorscope, waveform monitor, and monitor powered by a set of Pi 5s with USB video digitisers, a pair of SD card video record/play units — yet more Raspberry Pi — and at the bottom, an automatic scheduler powered by another fruity board from Cambridge. If you’re not into TV the construction may be worth a second look. Those neat looking rack front panels are 3D printed with different filaments for the lettering, and are both robust and stylish. We can already see how this could be used in our work.
We miss analogue TV, partly because it was a wonderfully intricate technology that, beautifully, just worked. it’s a few years now since we reported on the last gasp of analogue TV in the USA, about a decade after it was turned off where this is being written.
3 thoughts on “An Analog TV Station For Anyone”
“it was a wonderfully intricate technology that, beautifully, just worked”
Oh, that’s so true, when I wanted to watch the F1 qualification on my “TV” from one of the streaming services via a google streaming device, it just failed to produce video. It had audio… black screen and after 5 seconds a message that there is something wrong with the stream… and there is nothing you can do about it. With all our technology we just made a simple thing way to complicated.
The funny thing is, that one of the next comments here will be: “hey it worked fine with me”. And “I’ve been using this for 3 years now… never had a problem”. Or “look at all those extra channels we ave now” but seriously, with all the extra’s we’ve got now, did it really improve or did we just get more more flavors of “sh!t”?
I miss TV, everything was fine until it went widescreen. Then came the mobile phones with build in camera’s and widescreen went sideways and now were doomed because nobody really knows what the standard is. Nothing is compatible with anything anymore and everything needs to be compressed and converted to death with all the strange artefacts that come with it.
I am amused that the headline uses “analog” in American house style but the body text uses “analogue” according to the columnist’s native spelling conventions!
Is this spectrum just empty and being unused so would it be more or less either very inexpensive or just empty so no one’s really going to be bothered as long as it’s not offensive or violating the local morals of the area where your transmitting?
Could people from really the General Public fill the Gap that the big corporate entities don’t wish to fill and is this unused spectrum and with this not be an interesting way to offer creators a new outlet for their own shows much like you too but on a longer format and with more depth?
Imagine Hackaday TV . But you could also partner with def con and black hat and other maker platforms etc and yes it would be pretty subject matter focused or you can insert Phil from old science fiction television where the rights of either been made public or where the rights could be obtained for little to nothing.
I could also be an outlet for independent filmmakers and other creative type of people who would find this to be a very cool outlet and kind of keep the politics out of it and keep it inoffensive to most people.
There might be some Market disruption potential here as there might be a certain segment of the population that would really enjoy to watch analog programs and independent creative and or historical TV etc.
I wonder what the regulations and policy are related to this piece of spectrum and what it would take to legally do this in I’ll just say the United States but I live in Europe so there would be a completely different set and I think we still have some analog because some of our TV is funded by the tax we pay.
I don’t have TV anymore I drop the TV part of my internet subscription to my backbone telecommunications operator as I prefer to buy my communications directly from the people who own the backbone rather than the leftovers that they sell to everybody else.
I know that I get better cell phone coverage across the entire country and I also know that my van with speeds are almost always faster than most people and they may not make this super public but it’s a reality of being the company that owns the entire infrastructure and sells off their excess to all the other companies some of which are much less expensive but you’ll find yourself lacking coverage and or speed.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)