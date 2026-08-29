For decades now many of us have lived in surveillance societies where it’s difficult not to be within the view of a camera. When being noticed depended on the attention span of a minimum wage security guard perhaps this mattered less, but in an age of AI, the vigilance has become always-on. To address this problem the German designer [Simon Weckert] has created a fabric designed to confuse an AI scanning an image, and cause it to not recognize the wearer as a person.
The result is perhaps best described as “loud”, a pattern of saturated colors that targets the algorithms used in recognition. The tests he shows appear to work, but perhaps the most obvious thing from them is that he sticks out like the proverbial sore thumb to the eye wearing such a… vibrant garment. Also we wonder for how long it will remain effective, as algorithmic improvements seek to mitigate its attack.
This is no doubt only one salvo in what is likely to be an ongoing battle of wits. It’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen things designed to confound an AI.
13 thoughts on “Wear Your Way Out Of AI Surveilance”
they will tune them to look for exactly that – and put them at the top of the monitor stack..
It’s exploiting the fact that the pattern looks like something else to the machine, so adding it to the list increases the rate of false positives dramatically. False positives lead to false alarms, the need for human interventions, and cost.
Suppose the algorithm was tuned to find people in Ghilly suits in public spaces. Sure, you can do that, but now every other bush in the park looks like a person to the computer.
Clothes that mimic plants/flowers? Not quite so noticeable as a Ghilly suit but sufficient to confuse the system.
No need to, the self-driving cars will take care of the problem.
Ah, Cory Doctorow et al.
Put a pebble in your shoes and the machine can’t track you by your walk anymore.
Or this from “Anon”:
“I have nothing to hide, I just don’t want you to see it.”
How come we protect our freedom by restricting it? Let me guess: “National Security” (TM).
Not for the masses. Stuff costs $90 to $120 and only comes in children’s size (max. 3xl).
I looked at the price as well as I believe the idea is interesting. But I’ll have to give it a miss. The max of 3XL is quite normal for European sizes, sadly. Making it difficult to find larger clothing for those who need it.
Doubt camouflage will be all that effective. More to it than just an image. Movement as well. We are dealing with video, not just still images. Also facial identification is like more focused on, than the whole person. The body disguise might not be so great for some applications. Self driving cars might just need to know there is a human. Automatic doors or gates. Cameras can apply an endless array of digital filters as well. Cameras don’t entirely replace humans either. Still need boots on the ground to physically interact with issues. Cameras mostly document events. Even if they can detect an issue, an alert will still come after it happened. Might speed up response, but may still not be enough. The video is more like a witness. Ai will be a better trained witness than the average human.
Indeed. That’s why I doubt the efficacy of speed cameras for the purposes of “public safety”. They do nothing but generate revenue with a ticket in the mail a month later. They do nothing for “safety”.
The person committing the infraction just keeps on going committing the infraction, supposedly putting the community “at risk” – the quoted purpose of the laws – without immediate intervention.
In the Netherlands, people with multiple speed infractions in a time period are actively being shadowed by police to punish them on the spot, and (if necessary) confine their license.
COVID-19 and those masks.
This is along the same lines as the “dazzle” makeup patterns meant to foil facial recognition.
Just get your cosplay mojo working and dress up as a humanoid ‘bot, you’ll be fine.
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