Bringing A Cloud Based Monitor Home

When setting up to grow plants hydroponically, it’s important to keep an eye on the numbers, temperature, pH, and electrical conductivity, to name a few. To do this, [Joziti] bought a Bluelab Guardian monitor, which worked well but had a fatal flaw: it required an internet connection. To free the Guardian from the cloud, [Joziti] developed an ESPHome connection for the Bluelab Guardian.

As far as hardware projects go, this one is pretty straightforward. It involves replacing the built-in wireless chip with an ESP32-S3. [Joziti] used an Adafruit ESP32-S3 Feather, though other ESP32-S3s should work for this purpose too. Once you’ve opened up the Guardian and removed the factory Wi-Fi board, it’s a simple matter of tapping into the +5V/GND/TX/RX pins with your flashed ESP32-S3. Once the hardware is in place, the ESP32-S3 should be reaching out to your Home Assistant instance with all the data the Guardian used to send to the cloud is now sitting on just your local network.

The great part about this hack is that it opens up even more capabilities for your growing setup. With the data sitting in Home Assistant, you can now control automations using that data. Too cold? Flip on some lights. pH out of bounds? Maybe have it send you a message to check it out. Thanks for sharing this improvement on a product, [Joziti]. It’s always great to see a hack that turns a product you bought into a product you own. Be sure to check out some of our other ESPHome hacks we’ve featured over the years.