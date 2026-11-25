If you ask most people when the smartphone arrived, they will usually say 2007 with the first iPhone. Others might argue for a BlackBerry or a Nokia Communicator. But the IBM Simon Personal Communicator beats them all. It wasn’t even close. This early smartphone went on sale on August 16, 1994, more than twelve years before the iPhone, and it already had the defining features we now take for granted: a touch screen, applications, electronic mail, and a single device that was both a telephone and a small computer.
Simon started as a prototype code-named Sweetspot, at COMDEX two years earlier. It was the brainchild of IBM engineer [Frank Canova]. The prototype could make calls, send faxes, electronic mail, and cellular pages, and it had services such as maps, stocks, and news that would not be ordinary phone apps for years.
Refined
IBM refined the design as Angler, and the finished product got its final name from BellSouth, which would sell it. Simon was reportedly a nod to Simon Says, because the device was supposed to do what you told it to do. IBM didn’t build the phone, however. That was left to Mitsubishi Electric. Informally, many people called it a “ThinkPhone” in a nod to the famous IBM Think sign that was always somewhere around an IBM mainframe.
Inside, Simon was an 8086 computer. It used an NEC V30HL processor running at 16 MHz. It sported a whopping one megabyte of RAM, one megabyte of flash storage, a PCMCIA slot for expansion, and it ran Datalight ROM-DOS under a touch interface called Navigator. No DOS prompt in sight. The display was a monochrome, backlit LCD at 160 by 293 pixels, operated with a stylus, and the whole thing weighed eighteen ounces and measured eight inches tall. Pocketable? Maybe if you had very large pockets.
All About the Apps
The software list is what makes Simon hard to dismiss as just a phone with a bolted-on calendar. It had an address book, a calendar, an appointment scheduler, a calculator, a world clock, a notepad, handwritten annotations, and both standard and predictive on-screen keyboards. Yep, a predictive keyboard in 1994. It could send and receive faxes, handle electronic mail through its built-in modem, and act as a pager if you had an accessory card plugged in. Third-party software could even be loaded from a PC Card or downloaded into internal memory.
Well, sort of. Only one third-party app was available. The software was DispatchIt, a system for managing field-service work orders. The program cost about $3,000 for the PC-side software and about $300 for each phone.
It Came, It Saw…
So why did Simon vanish after only six months and about 50,000 units? The usual reasons, all of them fatal at once. It cost $899 with a two-year contract, or $1,099 without one. Its nickel-cadmium battery gave roughly one hour of talk time. The analog AMPS network it ran on was built for voice, not data, and there was no Web browser to speak of, because the Web itself was in its infancy. IBM worked on a smaller successor, code-named Neon, and then abandoned it. Being right too early turns out to be commercially indistinguishable from being wrong.
Still, Simon predicted the shape of modern computing better than most devices that sold millions. If you want more Big Blue portables that were ahead of their time, we have looked at the IBM 5100 and its APL ambitions, and at the palmtop PDAs that kept the idea alive until the networks, batteries, and prices finally caught up.
9 thoughts on “First Smartphone? Think Blue”
Wasn’t this developed by a small company that IBM bought?
EO Personal Communicator 440 unveiled and demonstrated at the Fall 1992 COMDEX trade show in November 1992, before shipping to the general public in April 1993 alongside the higher-end EO 880. Of course you had to pay for a 1 pound cellular modem upgrade module that snapped to the side, but fully decked out you had voice and data capabilities. It was available for a little more than a year before At&t discontinued it, but they sold around 10K units, which was pretty good considering the $3-5K price for a fully decked out systems.
oops that wasnt supposed to be in response to Bill. EO had nothing to do with the Simon.
>Being right too early turns out to be commercially indistinguishable from being wrong.
Or being wrong in general. It’s a historian’s fallacy to judge IBM’s decisions then, applying the knowledge we have now about how batteries or cellular technologies developed.
Back then, when the only available network was AMPS, and the only viable battery was a NiCad, and there were no online services for the public to use, developing such a phone raises the question of “what were they thinking?”. They were probably thinking they’d sell the thing to yuppies but they were too late to catch that train.
I’d say more Wall Street types more specifically. “yuppie” doesn’t quite describe the demographic. Or I guess “City types” in the City of London. It’s important to have objects of conspicuous consumption, in part because the hours are so long, and vacations so short, that they have little opportunities to spend the money on stuff other than that which impresses your peers and officemates. 50,000 units sold at those prices aren’t exactly a failure, either. It’s a failure from a historical standpoint, because it faded into obscurity and didn’t have direct descendants like “Neon”. But this was long before internet sales, before marketing used the term “viral”. I also hear the term used for Apple Newton, which came out August 2, 1993 and ran for five years, 300,000 sold. -also fairly successful until it’s compared to true smartphones, including the iPhone. I think we’re far from “what they were thinking” in various senses. Technologists make terrible armchair quarterbacks when it comes to sales and marketing and microeconomics. There’s more to see here as an obscure technology, than there is to speculate how it might have made it an enduring smash hit -and how dumb they must have been for not seeing it.
Great article.
I am sure there was a drop in charger for the phone.
Battery life Vs Utility still weighed in it’s favor, a little….
We laugh at this stuff now; I worked in the commercial two way radio industry back then. Simon wasn’t a product that came from out of nowhere.
School busses, garbage trucks, cop cars fire engines, anybody who could justify the cost had mobile data. Motorola led the industry in mobile data comms. back then. Simon was the next logical step; take the data terminal in the car out with you and in your hand.
Think of the FedEx guy; he has been carrying around a handheld wireless data terminal since about the mid 80s.
IBM had the “Brick” that customer engineers used in the field, starting in 1983, so it wasn’t a new idea for IBM either
And don’t forget the SonyEricsson P800 around 2001/2002…Symbian based.
…it even had a camera…
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