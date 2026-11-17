When [Matt Williams] found an old enterprise firewall in the trash, he knew he had to do something with it. After cracking it open, he found that this 2000s-era Fortinet FortiGate 60 hardware firewall has some very hackable hardware in the form of a VIA C3 mainboard. This is an x86-compatible CPU that was very popular in small form-factor and industrial solutions around 2000s, meaning that it should be able to run just about anything that’s happy to run on its 400 MHz single core.

Unfortunately it wasn’t a standard Mini-ITX C3 board like the one that [Matt] also has kicking around, as that one features standard DIMMs for the memory modules. For this firewall the 128 MB of SDRAM was soldered to the board, with the only clue as to how to initialize it in the original firmware. Ergo this firmware had to be reverse-engineered to figure out just how this was supposed to happen.

With that done, Linux 2.4 was happy enough to boot on it with a bit more tweaking. Using the framebuffer driver applications like DOOM happily ran, as the above graphic shows. That it’s very much green is due to only the green pin on the VGA connector being probed. Since it’s a firewall Fortinet only added a physical DE-9 port in addition to the internal IDE interface and CF card slot.

If one were to wire up these pads on the mainboard to physical connectors, it would actually make for a pretty decent little system for what the kids call retro gaming these days.